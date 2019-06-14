Cricket World Cup 2019

IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm for coastal Andhra

ANI
Published Jun 14, 2019, 9:37 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 9:37 am IST
IMD also predicted duststorm and lightening in some isolated places of Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
States in Northeast India such as Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. (Photo: Representational purpose)
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that some isolated places of Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to be hit by dust storm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph tomorrow.

 

States in Northeast India such as Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that Gale winds speed of the order of 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph very likely to prevail over the north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast till evening and decrease gradually thereafter.

"The Sea condition is very likely to be phenomenal over the north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, is very likely to prevail over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea and Southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast," the IMD added.

The organisation has also adviced fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

