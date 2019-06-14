Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 14 Jun 2019 IMA’s unspoken ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMA’s unspoken code: Invest, get a school seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CHANDRASHEKAR G
Published Jun 14, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 1:56 am IST
High school classes continued as usual as a majority of the teachers are on government payroll.
Mahaboob Pasha
 Mahaboob Pasha

Bengaluru: Besides the thousands of poor, who voluntarily deposited their savings with the IMA group, it is now being alleged that some were coerced into investing in it.

It was an unwritten rule for those seeking admission to the  Government VK Obaidullah school in Shivajinagar that they had to invest in the IMA group, which had  signed an MOU with the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to revamp its infrastructure,  claim some parents.  

 

An auto driver, Mahaboob Pasha, a resident of Lingarajpuram, who fought hard to get his son admitted in the school, claims that except for a few, most of its students are from well- to -do families, which have invested heavily in the IMA. "The school became an avenue to find investors for the group," he alleged.

Mr Pasha, whose son was at first denied admission on the ground that he was weak in Kannada, took up the issue with the Block Education Officer, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Director of the Public Education Department and the Karnataka State Child Rights Protection Commission (KSCRPC). And after a hard fight of five months, he succeeded in admitting his son to the 9th standard at the school.

With the IMA group also appointing 90 of its own staff, both teaching and non teaching at the school,  the  fate of hundreds of students now hangs in balance. On Wednesday, when the primary school students arrived for their classes they found only two teachers present, forcing the government to declare a holiday for them both on Wednesday and Thursday. High school classes continued as usual as a majority of the teachers are on  government payroll.

Shivajinagar MLA, R. Roshan Baig, who has become embroiled in the IMA issue,  is reportedly an alumnus of the same school and is said to have met its group head, Mansoor Khan a few years ago, to request him to adopt it.

Meanwhile, it is said that Mr Mansoor Khan, who is absconding after allegedly cheating nearly 30,000 people to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, owns 13 properties worth Rs 500 crore in the city.

...
Tags: ima group, department of public instruction
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Two-wheeler riders caught for not wearing helmets are made to read pamphlets on road safety and also watch a short film on the importance of wearing helmets in a police vehicle in the city. (Photo: DC)

Heading in the right direction: Pillion riders must wear helmet

Madras high court

Take possession of elephant subjected to cruelty in Madurai, HC tells forest dept

Members of the “Badugu Budding House”(BBH), a platform for short film-making talent pool among Badagas in Nilgiris.(Photo: DC)

Now Badaga youth to fan out as film makers of tribal culture

Minister for Tamil Official Language, Culture and Archaeology Ma Foi K Pandiarajan inspects the fifth phase of excavation at Keezhadi archeological site at Sivaganga district on Thursday.(Photo: DC)

Fifth phase excavation begins at Keezhadi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kedar Jadhav pleads Nottingham rain to go to Maharashtra; see video

Both India and New Zealand, who are unbeaten in ICC World Cup 2019 will have to share points due to abandonment of the match. (Photo: File)
 

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

Mahesh Babu with Andy Roberts. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

If tourists stay for more than three hours, then they have to pay the price equivalent to the original cost of the ticket upon exiting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

‘Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,’ said a 70-year-old local. (Photo:ANI)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a lot different than the current device as these leaked blueprint show.
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals whom she is dating; pic inside

Ira Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Record plan fund spending by LSGs: T M Thomas Isaac

Dr T M Thomas Isaac

Keep meeting people, M K Stalin tells new MPs and MLAs

DMK president M.K.Stalin accompanied by Karur Lok Sabha Member Ms.Jothimani, Aravakkurichi DMK MLA Senthil Balaji, former minister M.Chinnasamy and others holding a discussion with people of Thanneerpandalpalayam near Karur on Thursday, as part of thanksgiving exercise.(Photo: DC)

Kochi: Two Nipah suspects discharged

The government will make the official announcement on Nipah-free status only after excluding the last persons from the contact tracing data.

Edappadi K Palaniswami to ask for funds due to Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami

Kollam: A month after death, Annamma rests in peace

The local residents and BJP workers had prevented her burial earlier in the disputed cemetery alleging pollution of water in nearby wells.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham