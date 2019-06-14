Cyclone Vayu spares Gujarat, heads towards Oman

People carry an elderly man who was injured even as strong winds and waves hit the shoreline on Thursday. Gujarat escaped major damage from Cyclone Vayu which swing towards Oman. (PTI)

Ahmedabad: Sparing Gujarat after changing course, Cyclone Vayu on Thursday began moving away from the state coast towards Oman, even as the danger of heavy winds and rain in coastal areas continued, officials said here.

Though the “eye of the storm” is away from land, the cyclone’s outer periphery would leave its impact on the coast, officials said.

State authorities have already evacuated three lakh people from low-lying areas near the coast to safer places.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “According to the IMD bulletin, Cyclone Vayu, which was going to hit Gujarat, has moved towards Oman. The administration will continue to be on high alert for the next 24 hours.” Schools in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch will remain closed on Friday as a precaution, the Chief Minister said.

Rupani, who reviewed the situation late Thursday evening, said the cyclone “no longer poses any danger” but the administration in the coastal region will remain on alert.

“The IMD said the cyclone no longer poses any danger as it (has) moved towards Oman without making a landfall in the coastal belt,” Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

“The cyclone is very likely to move north- northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porban-dar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph during next 12 hours,” the IMD said in a release issued late on Thursday evening.

“Though Vayu started skirting from the mainland, the danger is still there in the form of heavy rains or blowing of strong winds. We are not declaring as of now that there is no danger. All our measures will remain in place till tomorrow morning. We are not taking any chances,” said Gujarat Chief Secretary J.N. Singh.

A dozen talukas in the coastal belt received more than one inch of rain since Thursday morning due to the cyclone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rupani and took stock of the situation in his home state, after reaching Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan for the SCO Summit, the release said.

Modi held a telephonic talk with Rupani on cyclone preparations immediately after reaching Bishkek and assured all assistance and support from Central government to mitigate the effects of Cyclone Vayu, it said.