Cabinet nod to extend Kochi Metro to Tripunithura

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: The Cabinet has decided to give administrative sanction to extend Kochi Metro up to Tripunithura.

The Phase 1 B will be extended from Ernakulam S.N. Junction to Tripunithura Railway Station /Bus depot at a cost of Rs 356 crore. The 1.2 km stretch is expected to be completed in two years.

KMRL has promised to commission 1.5-km long Pettah-SN Junction section by 2021. The stage is also set for execution of the `290-crore Tripuni-thura Mini hub project, an integrated transit terminal acting as a converging point of the Kochi Metro, the railways and the transport buses.

“The Urban Affairs department had earlier given nod for acquiring 12.90 acre of land for setting up a modern bus terminal near Tripunithura railway station. The proposed Kochi Metro rail station also falls there and we’ll be constructing a 21-metre wide road connecting S.N. Junction (‘Seemas’ auditorium along ‘Refinery Road’ to the railway overbridge along the Hill Palace Road,” said an official of the Trippunithura Municipality.

MoU signed for construction of 27 road over bridges: Cabinet granted sanction to Kerala Rail Development Corporation to sign MoU with Central government and railways for construction of over bridges.

Cabinet gave sanction for Cherpulassery Bypass construction and town development project which will be implemented by Road Fund Board at a cost of `15.86 crore. The project is being implemented in place of the over bridge at Cherupulassery which was to be constructed using funds from KIIFB.

Fifteen posts have been sanctioned on temporary basis for a period of three years for the Matsyafed’s proposed Fish Mill and Oil Plant at Arattupuzha.

A post each of member secretary, deputy director, fisheries extension officer , senior clerk has been sanctioned by Cabinet for the proposed Fish Seed Centre coming up in Kollam under the fisheries department.

Cabinet decides to grant benefits of tenth pay revision to SLR employees of fisheries department.