Nation Current Affairs 14 May 2022 Heat returns, to hit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heat returns, to hit Telangana harder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 14, 2022, 10:06 am IST
Updated May 14, 2022, 11:01 am IST
Rains to hit Kerala early holds hope for relief
After a respite of two days, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38º Celsius on Friday.
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is all set to become hot again. With the Cyclone Asani effect wearing way, temperatures will begin to rise in the city from Saturday.

After a respite of two days, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38º Celsius on Friday. An official of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here said the maximum temperature is expected to be around 39ºC on Saturday and touch 40º on Sunday, and would remain at that level for a few days.

 

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted May 27 as the onset date of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, with an error of four days either way. As per the Met department, monsoon onset over Kerala is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot season to the monsoon.

With the early onset, it is expected that the monsoon would reach the state soon. Last year, the monsoon hit Kerala on June 3 and reached Telangana around June 11. The normal date of onset is June 10. The time it would take for the monsoon to reach Telangana would depend on multiple factors.

 

