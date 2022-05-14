Nation Current Affairs 14 May 2022 CM Kejriwal visits M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Kejriwal visits Mundka blaze site, orders magisterial enquiry

ANI
Published May 14, 2022, 1:19 pm IST
Updated May 14, 2022, 1:19 pm IST
Kehriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for the family of the deceased while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Mundka fire incident site (ANI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Mundka fire incident site (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reached the fire incident site near Mundka metro station, and said that the government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for the family of the deceased while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia.

 

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "I have ordered a magisterial enquiry on behalf of the Delhi government. Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh would be given to the family of the deceased ones and Rs 50,000 to the injured ones. The two brothers have been arrested. Strict action would be taken against the guilty after the investigation."

Stating that the bodies of the deceased were not identified yet, the Chief Minister said that DNA tests would be conducted to ascertain their identities.

 

"Bodies of the deceased were charred to the extent that many of them have not been identified yet. We have deployed help to identify the missing and the dead. We will conduct the DNA test through the FSL to ascertain identities of the mortal remains," he said.

"We are awaiting the investigation to know if any officer or an agency was responsible for the incident," Kejriwal said.

A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident.

However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials.

 

...
Tags: delhi fire tragedy, arvind kejirwal, mundka fire incident
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

With the header of

MHA writes to States, UTs to observe anti-terrorism day on May 21

former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (ANI)

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

: Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference during the Congress party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Congress slams wheat export ban, says move 'anti-farmer'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect

Wheat production is pegged at a record 111.32 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), as per the second advance estimate of the agriculture ministry. (AFP)

Videography survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque

Security personnel stand guard as officials move towards Gyanvapi Masjid complex, to resume a videographic survey, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

State of economy cause of 'extreme concern': Chidambaram

Congress senior leader P Chidambaram along with Supriya Shrinate and Prof Gourav Vallabh addresses the media at Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday (D. Kamraj/DC)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Congress slams wheat export ban, says move 'anti-farmer'

: Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference during the Congress party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->