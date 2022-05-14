APERC eases power curbs for industries

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) approved the electricity distribution companies (Discoms) proposal to lift all existing electricity curbs and control measures for non-continuous process industries from Saturday. For continuous process industries, there will be a 30 per cent cut during contracted demand from 6 am to 6 pm and a 40 per cent cut for the remaining period of the day.

The APERC released an order regarding relaxations in power cuts. According to the order, daily power consumption in the state has been reduced from 235 million units to 161 million units. The coal crisis across the country has led to power shortages in the state. The APERC has imposed restrictions on industries from April 8 at the request of Discoms.

The APERC order stated that Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited submitted the proposal on behalf of all Discoms in the state. The proposal considers the recent drop in the grid demand, increased wind power generation and softening of electric charges in exchanges in different market segments. While the Discoms proposed to lift all restrictions on non-continuous process industries, the permitted contracted demand usage for continuous process industries will be limited to 70 per cent from 6 am to 6 pm and 60 per cent in the remaining time.