Two Covid patients die at AP-TS border as police stop ambulances for verification

KURNOOL: Two Covid patients died in the ambulances as the Telangana police stopped ambulances at Pullur toll plaza on the inter-state border between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana near Kurnool on Friday. One more seriously ill person has been admitted in the Kurnool General Hospital. The dead are reportedly from Kadapa and Nandyala towns. At least 60 ambulances have been returned since the midnight of Thursday, a source said.

While the Telangana High Court has made it clear that ambulances carrying patients can not be stopped arbitrarily as it violates Article 21 of the Constitution's right to life. The Court said Hyderabad is a medical hub and its borders can not be sealed for people who are in urgent need of medical services. Hundreds of passengers are also airlifted to Hyderabad for critical care like ECMO from different parts of the Country.

The implementation of the orders of the Chief Secretary of Telangana which was issued on the midnight of Thursday stopping the vehicles without E-pass was also faulted as there was hardly any awareness about the existence of such orders. Patients' attendant's question " how can curb orders on ambulances from AP side be implemented not to pass the inter-state border within hours of issuing of such orders".

The Police at the Pullur Toll Plaza was scrutinizing the papers of the ambulances carrying seriously ill patients. Such scrutiny is taking more than 20-30 minutes of precious time, complain attendants of the patients in the ambulances.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan who tried to negotiate with Telangana police at the Pullur toll plaza to allow the ambulances go to Hyderabad was not successful. He shifted the patients to Kurnool Government General Hospital.