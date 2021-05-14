TS to get Covid vaccine from abroad; KTR holds meet with task force, pharma firms

The import of vaccine apart from allowing more companies to manufacture Covaxin along with Bharat Biotech dominated the discussions at the task force meeting. — Facebook

Hyderabad: In a major relief to states facing acute shortage of vaccines, the Centre has hinted at allowing import of vaccines approved by WHO directly by the states. In this context, Telangana would invite global tenders to procure vaccines while Andhra Pradesh has already called for quotations.

It is learnt that the states can directly release new vaccines without further trials to test efficacy in Indian environs.

Keeping in view the supply position in the next two months, TS will complete the second dose vaccination to those above 45 years on a top priority basis in May and June.

An in-principle decision on this was taken by the task force headed by minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Friday.

Sources said TS will also focus on initiating a vaccination drive for super-spreaders like delivery personnel, banking staff and cab/auto drivers in these two months itself depending on vaccine availability.

The vaccination for the 18-45 agegroup will have to wait till July.

The import of vaccine apart from allowing more companies to manufacture Covaxin along with Bharat Biotech dominated the discussions at the task force meeting with the representatives of several vaccine manufacturers at Pragati Bhavan. Senior officials Jayesh Ranjan, Vikas Raj, Rajasekhar Reddy, Rahul Bojja were among those who took part.

Rama Rao who inquired about the progress of vaccine- making by other companies, promised full help from the government to expedite the commercialization of Covid vaccines. While exploring all possible ways to procure more stocks of C-vaccines, the minister advised the task force to draw up a long-term vaccine policy.

On import of vaccines, the task force decided to study the availability, the manufacturers’ existing commitments etc. Representatives from Natco Pharma, Biological E Ltd, Bharath Biotech, Serum Institute, Sanofi India, Virchow Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Hetero Drugs, Gland Pharma, Indian Immunologicals, and Dr Reddy’s Labs took part in the meeting.