Situation stabilizing slowly, says Telangana health department

HYDERABAD: The health department on Thursday advised people not to let their guard down in the Covid19 context and stressed that the “situation is slowly stabilising” in Telangana state.

“Over the last two days of the lockdown, it is being noticed that people are crowding around during the relaxation hours and not wearing masks properly. This is seen at shops, in super markets and even at wine shops. Such behaviour might not help in controlling the spread of the disease and cases,” health director Dr G.Srinivasa Rao said.

The government, he said, will take strict action against those not wearing masks and also forming crowds.

“There is a general trend over the past few days of a lesser number of people approaching hospitals for admission and for treatment. This is a sign that the current second wave might be coming under control,” he said.

On the vaccination drive, he said the second dose of the vaccines will be given to those of 45 years and above and there is no need for people to book time-slots online for their second shots. The facility is available at all vaccination centres, all medical facilities are exempt from the lockdown and they are functional.

The state health department has set up a task force and all requirements of remdesivir, tocilizumab

injections, anti-viral medicines and other antibiotics can be procured directly from the government. Senior officials are monitoring and ensuring that all medicines and oxygen needed for hospitals are available, he said.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said the current state-wide fever survey has covered more than half the state and more than 1,59,000 people found with Covid19-like symptoms have been provided with medicine kits.

Why is it that the maximum of people are not being tested or those found with symptoms not being tested? The priority, he said, is to fight the symptoms instead of wasting time and wait for test results.

The health department says there are sufficient stocks of oxygen in all government hospitals. An oxygen audit team is checking on its usage in private hospitals.

Dr Ramesh Reddy, director of health and medical education, said, "We have sufficient stocks of oxygen and if the levels in the tank come down, the company is notified immediately. This is a clear process. We also appeal to young doctors to come forward to work in the government sector."

The state government is keen on recruiting doctors but the response from the medical fraternity is lukewarm. Many of them have not come forward. Several doctors are falling ill and not able to report to work. There is a shortage of doctors in the department.

There are also complaints of non-functional ventilators and CPAP machines in government hospitals. Dr Reddy says, "The response from companies as regards the technical glitches is delayed. We would appoint an agency that will deal with the snags."