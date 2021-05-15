Nation Current Affairs 14 May 2021 Lightning kills five ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lightning kills five, more rains likely in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published May 15, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 15, 2021, 12:00 am IST
On Friday evening, the highest rainfall of 53.3 mm was recorded at Renikunta in Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar
A cyclonic circulation, which originated along the western coast of India, and is now travelling in the northeast direction, caused the rains that lashed parts of Hyderabad and rest of the state on Friday. (DC file photo)
 A cyclonic circulation, which originated along the western coast of India, and is now travelling in the northeast direction, caused the rains that lashed parts of Hyderabad and rest of the state on Friday. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: At least five people are feared killed as thunderstorms accompanied with lightning lashed the state on Friday. While one person was reported dead at Chigurumamidi mandal in Karimnagar, two others were reported dead in Huzurabad mandal, and two in Munipallli mandal in Sangareddy district.  The three victims from Karimnagar were reportedly taking shelter under a tree, when the lightning struck. The other two died while they were working in the farm.

A cyclonic circulation, which originated along the western coast of India, and is now travelling in the northeast direction, caused the rains that lashed parts of Hyderabad and rest of the state on Friday.

 

On Friday evening, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Renikunta in Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar which had received 53.3 mm of rainfall. In the city, however, it was the MMTS station at Lingampally which had received the highest rainfall, measuring 34.5 mm. This was followed by rains in Gachibowli and Chandanagar which had received 34.5 mm and 30.3 mm of rainfall respectively.

According to Dr K. Nagaratna, director, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, there would be spells of showers over parts of the state for the next 48 hours.

 

The IMD has also given a heavy rainfall warning for the next 48 hours in which it said, “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana state.”

...
Tags: five people are feared killed as thunderstorms lashed in telangana, five people killed in lightening in telangana, rains in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Only 11 ambulances carrying patients with serious conditions were allowed to cross the borders on humanitarian grounds, said the health department of Telangana. — Representational image/PTI

Cross-border patients face harrowing time

The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae by Saturday morning. (Image: Twitter @Indiametdept)

Cyclone Tauktae to intensify into very severe storm: IMD

While 1,447 new cases were registered on Thursday, 1,130 recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals. — PTI

More discharges boost morale of medical staff

Tamil Nadu government has informed AP that it will be unable to supply it medical oxygen for the next 5–6 days because of trouble at its Chennai oxygen plant. — PTI

Andhra Pradesh to survey door-to-door for fever from today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Using term 'Indian variant' for B.1.617 strain has no basis: Health ministry

The ministry dismissed as

Covid-19 vaccination: BJP hits back at Congress, AAP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India’s aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries. — DC file photo

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205

Relatives mourn as they arrive for the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 11, 2021. (AFP)

No bail for Navlakha, house arrest is an option: Supreme Court

Mr Navlakha and the other activists are accused of allegedly making inflammatory speeches and issuing provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meeting in Pune on December 31, 2017 that led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham