Gandhi Hospital treating 3 cases of black fungus

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 14, 2021, 1:05 am IST
Updated May 14, 2021, 11:49 am IST
The medicine Amphotericin B needed to treat the condition is expensive so private hospitals are sending patients to Gandhi
Gandhi Hospital is getting it with its own funds and treating three such patients. — PTI
HYDERABAD: Gandhi Hospital is receiving severe cases of black fungus infection from some private hospitals which are not ready to treat them. The medicine Amphotericin B needed to treat the condition is expensive. Gandhi Hospital is getting it with its own funds and treating three such patients.

Medical education director Dr Ramesh Reddy said: "Private hospitals must treat their own patients and not send them to Gandhi Hospital. We are treating cases of black fungus and the government is paying for the costly medicine. But severe cases are being sent by private hospitals which is not fair." 

 

