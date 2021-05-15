Nation Current Affairs 14 May 2021 Black fungus worries ...
Black fungus worries Covid patients in Adilabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 15, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 15, 2021, 12:00 am IST
One Covid-recovered man dies of black fungus in Bhainsa, seven others undergo treatment in private hospitals
One person who recovered from the Covid had developed black fungus in his lungs and died in Bhainsa while six to seven persons are undergoing treatment in private hospitals in old Adilabad district. (Representational Photo: PTI)
Adilabad: Black fungus (mucormycosis) infections have been found in some of the people recovered from Covid-19 in Adilabad district, creating fear among those cured from the pandemic in recent times.

Family members of Covid patients are now worried over the new health complication that is found in people who have recovered from Covid, and are taking extra care after knowing about the black fungus infection. It is said that the black fungus infection is affecting the lungs of Covid-recovered people and those who are already prone to other diseases.

 

One person who recovered from the Covid had developed black fungus in his lungs and died in Bhainsa while six to seven persons are undergoing treatment in private hospitals in old Adilabad district.

Dr Damera Ramulu of Nirmal who is running a private hospital said early treatment was advisable for black fungus infection, otherwise, it would spread to the lungs and the brain and other organs in the body.

Now it is high time for the medical and health department to keep a close watch on the patients who recovered from the Covid. Even family members should not neglect the complications developed among the Covid patients, he said.

 

Doctors say the black fungus infection is not a new one and found among people for a long time and need not be scared. This fungus is not only found among the elders but also in young people as well sometimes, they say.

Early detection of black fungus is important to start treatment and to control the infection from spreading to other organs and damaging them. Doctors say that keeping the required medicines available in the government hospitals is necessary to treat patients who are suffering from black fungus.

Tags: black fungus in adilabad, covid recovered dies of black fungus, covid recovered patients, covid19, covid cases telangana, telangana covid deaths
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


