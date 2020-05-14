50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

78,042

3,712

Recovered

26,392

1,938

Deaths

2,551

136

Maharashtra259225547975 Gujarat92683562566 Tamil Nadu9227217664 Delhi79982858106 Rajasthan43282573121 Madhya Pradesh41732004232 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2137114247 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Karnataka95945133 Bihar9403827 Haryana79341811 Odisha5381433 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand177793 Tripura15420 Assam80402 Uttarakhand72461 Himachal Pradesh67353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 14 May 2020 Railways cancels all ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Railways cancels all tickets booked for passenger trains till June 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 14, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated May 14, 2020, 10:53 am IST
Passengers with tickets of regular trains which have been cancelled will get full refund.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

In a major development which is likely to impact the post-lockdown travel plans of Indians, the Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced the cancellation of all tickets booked for passenger trains for travel on or before June 30.

Passengers with tickets of regular trains which have been cancelled till June 30 will get full refund, the ministry said.

 

However, the special shramik trains that are being run by the railways to ferry stranded migrants to their hometowns will continue to unction.

The cancellation of all tickets for regular travel comes just two days after the railways opened limited routes for passenger trains.

...
Tags: ministry of railways, shramik special trains, train services, coronavirus lockdown


Latest From Nation

The Army is hoping to tap into the reservoir of patriotism in present-day India. (PTI file photo)

Alright bhakts, here's your chance to join the Army

A passenger is tested at the Prayagraj railway station on Wednesday. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases cross 78K mark; 2549 people dead so far

Representational image. (PTI)

First train with 1,000 passengers arrives in Bengaluru from Delhi

Representational image.

Six migrants killed in Muzaffarnagar after speeding bus runs over them



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases cross 78K mark; 2549 people dead so far

A passenger is tested at the Prayagraj railway station on Wednesday. (PTI)

Corona cases spurt as workers return to heartland states

Passengers stand in a queue at a railway station to board the Shramik special train from Hubballi to Jodhpur (Rajasthan), during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in Hubballi, Wednesday. (PTI)

First train with 1,000 passengers arrives in Bengaluru from Delhi

Representational image. (PTI)

PM announces Rs 20L crore package to build aatmanirbhar India

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB)

Six migrants killed in Muzaffarnagar after speeding bus runs over them

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham