Railways cancels all tickets booked for passenger trains till June 30

In a major development which is likely to impact the post-lockdown travel plans of Indians, the Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced the cancellation of all tickets booked for passenger trains for travel on or before June 30.

Passengers with tickets of regular trains which have been cancelled till June 30 will get full refund, the ministry said.

However, the special shramik trains that are being run by the railways to ferry stranded migrants to their hometowns will continue to unction.

The cancellation of all tickets for regular travel comes just two days after the railways opened limited routes for passenger trains.