50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

78,042

3,712

Recovered

26,392

1,938

Deaths

2,551

136

Maharashtra259225547975 Gujarat92683562566 Tamil Nadu9227217664 Delhi79982858106 Rajasthan43282573121 Madhya Pradesh41732004232 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2137114247 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Karnataka95945133 Bihar9403827 Haryana79341811 Odisha5381433 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand177793 Tripura15420 Assam80402 Uttarakhand72461 Himachal Pradesh67353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 14 May 2020 Coronavirus cases cr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases cross 78K mark; 2549 people dead so far

PTI
Published May 14, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated May 14, 2020, 10:24 am IST
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 49,219 while 26,234 people have recovered.
A passenger is tested at the Prayagraj railway station on Wednesday. (PTI)
 A passenger is tested at the Prayagraj railway station on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,549 and the number of cases climbed to 78,003 on Thursday, registering an increase of 134 deaths and 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours since Wednesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 49,219 while 26,234 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

 

"Thus, around 33.63 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too.

A total 134 deaths deaths were reported since Wednesday morning, of which 54 were in Maharashtra, 29 in Gujarat, 20 in Delhi, 9 in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh,  four in Rajasthan, three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Telangana and Karnataka and one each in Andhra Pradesh,Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 2,549 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 975 fatalities, Gujarat comes second with 566 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 232, West Bengal at 207, Rajasthan at 121, Delhi at 106, Uttar Pradesh at 83,Tamil Nadu at 64 and  Andhra Pradesh at 47.

The death toll reached 34 Telangana, 33 in Karnataka and 32 in Punjab. Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have reported 11 fatalities each due to the respiratory disease while Bihar has registered seven and Kerala has reported four deaths.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Odisha have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each while Himachal Pradesh and Assam have reported two deaths each.     Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 25,922 followed by Gujarat at 9,267, Tamil Nadu at 9,227, Delhi at 7,998, Rajasthan at 4,328, Madhya Pradesh at 4,173 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,729.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,290 in West Bengal, 2,137 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,924 in Punjab.

It has risen to 1,367 in Telangana, 971 in Jammu and Kashmir, 959 in Karnataka, 940 in Bihar and 793 in Haryana.

Kerala has reported 534 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 538 cases. A total of 187 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 173 in Jharkhand.

Tripura has reported 155 cases, Assam has 80 cases, Uttarakhand has 72, Himachal Pradesh has 66 cases, Chhattisgarh has 59 and Ladakh has registered 43 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya and Puducherry have registered 13 cases each while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur has two cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each till how.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

...
Tags: ministry of health and family welfare, coronavirus india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus lockdown, covid19 india, coronavirus (covid-19)


