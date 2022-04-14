Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2022 Rs 15,000-crore loan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 15,000-crore loans to help Telangana buy paddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 14, 2022, 6:46 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 6:57 am IST
As FCI is yet to clear previous Kharif paddy stocks in districts, the government is expected to face severe godown space shortage
Over 5,000 paddy procurement centres will be opened in all the major villages across the state initially on Thursday and paddy will be purchased on a full scale from Friday. (Representational image: PTI)
 Over 5,000 paddy procurement centres will be opened in all the major villages across the state initially on Thursday and paddy will be purchased on a full scale from Friday. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The state government has secured a Rs 15,000-crore loan from four banks to pay MSP (minimum support price) for farmers for paddy procurement in rabi. The loan was obtained by TS Civil Supplies Corporation with a bank guarantee provided by the state government.

Over 5,000 paddy procurement centres will be opened in all the major villages across the state initially on Thursday and paddy will be purchased on a full scale from Friday. The government plans to increase paddy procurement centres to 7,000 by May 10 depending on the demand and the entire paddy procurement process will be completed before June 15.

 

The MSP amount of Rs 1,960 per quintal will be credited to the accounts of farmers directly within a week after procurement.

The government is expected to procure nearly 65 lakh tonnes of paddy in rabi. However, as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is yet to clear previous Kharif paddy stocks in districts, the government is expected to face severe godown space shortage.

Last year, the government used private function halls and government schools, colleges etc which were shut due to Covid curbs for paddy storage but it will not be possible now with function halls and educational institutions functioning on a full scale due to the lifting of Covid curbs.

 

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, the civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar said the Centre’s refusal to purchase paddy from Telangana in rabi will impose a heavy financial burden on the state government. Despite this, the CM has decided to bear this burden for the benefit of farmers.

“The Centre, as well as state BJP leaders, are claiming that they will purchase raw rice and not boiled rice. We are ready to give you raw rice now. Let them give clarity on how much raw rice they would purchase from Telangana in rabi. If they backtrack again even after giving raw rice, everyone will come to know that the Centre and state BJP leaders have cheated Telangana farmers again. We are writing a letter to the Centre in this regard and we will wait for their reply,” Kamalakar added.

 

In Telangana, usually boiled rice is produced in rice mills from paddy grown in the rabi season due to heat conditions prevailing in the state in summer. If raw rice is produced in rabi like in Kharif, broken rice will come out which FCI does not take. In Kharif, for every quintal of rice (100 kgs), 65 kg of raw rice is produced but in rabi, only 32 kgs of raw rice is produced. To avoid this loss, millers opt for parboiled technology in rabi to produce 65 kgs of boiled rice.

Now, the Telangana government has agreed to bear the loss on account of producing raw rice in rabi. It remains to be seen whether the Centre responds favourably to the TS government’s offer to supply raw rice even in rabi. The government could recover some part of its loan only if FCI purchases raw rice and reimburses the amount to the state government later. If not, the government will be forced to auction the rice in the open market and may incur huge losses on account of this.

 

...
Tags: telangana paddy procurement, minimum support price (msp), food corporation of india (fci)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

TS decides to buy paddy at MSP; revokes GO 111
Telangana: Farmers dump paddy outside BJP MP's residence

Latest From Nation

Some citizens working from home have mentioned about their work being disrupted in their complaints. (Representational image)

Power cuts add to people’s misery

An artist's impression of the 125-feet-tall B.R Ambedkar statue that is being planned at NTR Gardens (DC)

125-ft-tall B.R. Ambedkar statue by December

As the corporation’s financial situation is not sound, the officials have written to the state government about its precarious situation a month ago and are awaiting a reply. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

GHMC sends SOS to state government for SRDP funds

Congress delegation led by TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders addressing the media after meeting Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday . (DC)

Give Rs 600/quintal as bonus to farmers, urges Revanth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

US woos India with across board tie-ups

(L-R) Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department, in Washington, DC. (PTI Photo)

Encounter in Srinagar, two terrorists killed

Security force launched a cordon and search operation in Bishember Nagar area of the city after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. (Representational image: PTI)

Centre says fuel price up 50% in rest of world

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->