Power supply will be normal by April-end: Peddireddi

Vijayawada: Energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Thursday said there will be no short supply of power after end of April. In the interim, he requested all sections of consumers to understand the situation and cooperate with discoms.

In a teleconference that Ramachandra Reddy had with officials on power situation, the latter assured that power supply will be normal from May 1 onwards. Officials led by energy secretary B. Sreedhar explained that there will be considerable improvement in power supply by April 25, with total normalcy expected by the month end.

Officials pointed out that several prominent states in the country are facing power shortages. For instance, there is three-hour load shedding in Maharashtra to the extent of 1,375 MW due to mismatch in demand and supply of power and also due to coal being in short supply

The minister asserted that despite supply constraints, state government has tried not to compromise. It purchased electricity from power exchanges to ensure quality power to domestic consumers and 7 hours of free power to agriculture during the day time.

Ramachandra Reddy directed power utilities and discoms to continue focusing fully on domestic and agricultural power supply. He wanted an action plan to be prepared exclusively for agriculture for supplying power for 9 hours during the day time from May 1 onwards.

Officials explained that the state is currently supplying 208 million units (MU) of power. 71 MU of this is from thermal power plants of APGENCO, 40 MU from central power generating stations, 6.6 MU from hydel generation, 24 MU from solar, 16 MU from wind energy, 9.4 MU from Hinduja, 11 MU from independent power producers, 4 MU from others and 26 MU is being purchased from power exchanges.