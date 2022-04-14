Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2022 Power cuts rampant i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Power cuts rampant in Telangana as demand peaks in summer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Apr 14, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Power consumption on Tuesday touched 12,842 MW, against 11,458 MW last year on the same day
To cater the power demand during peak hours, the officials imposed power cuts in towns and rural areas. (AFP)
 To cater the power demand during peak hours, the officials imposed power cuts in towns and rural areas. (AFP)

HYDERABAD: Electricity officials have admitted they are cutting power unofficially in rural areas and towns in an effort to meet higher-than-expected demand this year. Power officials had expected a five-per cent hike in power consumption over last year. In reality, power demand has gone up by 15 per cent, an official said on Tuesday.
Power consumption on Tuesday touched 12,842 MW, against 11,458 MW last year on the same day.

Of this, the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) supplied 8,219 MW (7,587 MW last year) and the Northern discom 4,429 MW (3,886 MW last year. The official said “unexpected and irrational use” of power in lift irrigation (LI) schemes was the major reason for higher consumption this year. A senior engineer from TSGenco told Deccan Chronicle that In Link-I, from Pranahitha to Yellampally, lift irrigation pumps had been working regularly, consuming more power than anticipated. If Link-II motors were switched on, power demand touch new records, he said.

 

“Due to LI schemes, we are clueless with regard to expected demand for power,” he said. Fluctuation in weather also had its impact on power consumption. Compared to March, which was very warm, the power demand decreased in April, he said. The demand from this front is expected to hit a high in May.

Replying to a question, he said that domestic, agriculture, and commercial power consumption could be anticipated, but usage of power in lift irrigation schemes is unexpected, he said.

To cater the power demand during peak hours, the officials imposed power cuts in towns and rural areas.  There are no official power cuts either but field level problems forced the officials to impose power cuts. People are not facing any difficulty in using power as per their needs in rural and urban areas, the official said.

 

The official said that TSGenco was financial and technical burdens but was making arrangements to meet the heightened demand for power. TSGenco was consulting with the power companies to get electricity on an ‘as and when required’ basis.

 

...
Tags: power cuts, summer 2022, tsgenco
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mahbub College High School. (Photo: Facebook)

Save Mahbub College, cry alumni

CCS has registered a criminal case against some officials of Canara Bank’s MG Road Branch in Secunderabad for their alleged role in forgery. (Representational Photo:DC)

Three bank officials booked in fraud case

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

TS going easy on Akbar, hate speech, says Bandi

News

Old City residents get polluted ‘drinking’ water



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Conference of chief ministers, HC chief justices on April 30 after 6-year gap

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (DC Image)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->