Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2022 Every PM has contrib ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Every PM has contributed to India’s rise, says Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 14, 2022, 11:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 11:29 pm IST
The families of several former PMs were present at Thursday’s ceremony, but not the Gandhis
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a museum that is dedicated to all former Prime Ministers of India. Mr Modi bought the first ticket of the “Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya” as he entered the museum for its inauguration.

The new structure is located on the lawns of Teen Murti Bhavan and the old building, known as Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, has been incorporated as part of the museum. The families of several former PMs were present at Thursday’s ceremony, but not the Gandhis. The PMO said the museum was guided by Mr Modi’s vision to honour the contributions of all Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building and was a tribute to every Prime Minister since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

 

The government chose the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the key architect of India’s Constitution and a towering leader from the dalit community, to inaugurate the museum in a gesture replete with political importance.

In his speech after inaugurating the “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya”, that is dedicated to all previous 14 Prime Ministers, Mr Modi said every PM had contributed immensely to fulfil the goals of constitutional democracy and it was a matter of great pride for Indians that most PMs had come from humble backgrounds.

 

“Every government formed in Independent India has contributed in taking the country to the height it is at today … Every Prime Minister of the country has contributed immensely towards achieving the goals of constitutional democracy… To remember all Prime Ministers is to know about the journey of independent India,” Mr Modi said, while asserting that barring one or two exceptions, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

While Mr Modi did not elaborate on this, the BJP has been critical of some past Congress governments, especially the one headed by Indira Gandhi, over weakening democracy. Mrs Gandhi had suspended civil rights and imposed the Emergency in 1975.

 

The Prime Minister said the museum is a living reflection of the shared heritage of each government and the contribution of former PMs, their background, struggles and creations. “Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family, coming from a farmer’s family, reaching the post of Prime Minister, this strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy… It gives confidence to the youth of the country that even a person born in an ordinary family can reach the highest position in the democratic system of India… Barring a couple of exceptions, India has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way,” he added, as he acknowledged and greeted the families of the past PMs present on the occasion.

 

While members of the Nehru-Gandhi family, that gave the country three PMs, chose to skip the event, the families of former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, P.V. Narasimha Rao, H.D. Deve Gowda, Atal Behari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and Lal Bahadur Shastri attended it.

P.V. Narasimha Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi had tears in her eyes when asked about her father’s representation in the museum. “It is a very emotional moment for me. I am very happy with the end result,” she said.

The Congress’ last PM, Dr Manmohan Singh, who was invited to join the event, could not attend it due to ill health, sources said. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who too were invited, did not provide any explanation for their absence, the sources said.

 

Mr Modi paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar and said: “The Constitution, of which Babasaheb was the main architect, gave us the basis of the parliamentary system. The main responsibility of this parliamentary system has been on the office of Prime Minister. It is my good fortune that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Prime Ministers’ Museum to the nation.”

Recalling the rich history and prosperous era of India, the PM laid stress on spreading awareness about the correct picture of India’s heritage and present.  He said the government’s efforts to bring back stolen heritage from abroad, celebrating places of the glorious heritage and preserving memories of freedom fighters in places like Jallianwala Bagh, Panch Teerth commemorating Babasaheb, the Freedom Fighters Museum and the tribal history museum are steps in that direction.

 

The Prime Minister underlined the changing world order and India’s growing status. “Today, when a new world order is emerging, the world is looking at India with hope and confidence, then India will also have to increase its efforts to rise up to the occasion”, Mr Modi said.

Spread across 15,600 sq m, the Sangrahalaya has 43 galleries and has displays on the freedom struggle and framing of the Constitution. The museum has two blocks. The first one is the present Teen Murti Bhavan, also known as the Nehru Memorial, and the second is the new block. The museum was built on 10,491 sq m, and the total project cost was Rs 306 crores. It is said that no tree has been either cut or transplanted during the making of this museum.

 

The government said the Teen Murti Estate, home to India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru for 16 years, was the natural environment for the museum “because this is a story of continuity”. The museum brochure reads: “The Sangrahlaya is a seamless blend which begins with the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, now completely updated and technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Shri Jawaharlal Nehru. The new panorama includes a section which exhibits a large number of rare gifts received by him from all over the over but never put on display.”

 

Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens are some of the special features of the museum.

The price of a ticket for the museum is Rs 100 for online purchases and Rs 110 for offline and Rs 750 for foreigners. Children between the ages of 5 and 12 years have 50 per cent off on their tickets for all categories, and groups of more than 20 people have 25 per cent off.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, nehru memorial museum
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A view of Porus Labs site after an explosion occured at the plant in Akkireddygudem of Eluru district in the late hours on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Akkireddygudem villagers demand closure of Porus Labs

Mahalaxmi had completed her MBBS degree and was preparing for post-graduation course. Thati Venkateswarlu, who received the information, rushed to Sarapaka. — Representational image/By arrangement

Former Aswaraopet MLA’s daughter dies by suicide

Meanwhile, some farmers have already sold paddy to middlemen as they are unable to stock paddy after harvesting. There is no godown facility in villages and no space for farmers in their houses. After the government’s announcement on paddy procurement, farmers rushed to harvest the produce. — Representational image/AFP

Surveillance intensified at TS borders to prevent paddy arrivals

The hike in milk prices will have a ripple effect on other milk products like curd, buttermilk, ghee, butter, cheese, etc. (DC File Image)

After power, RTC tariff, milk prices go up



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India open to additional $2 bln aid for Sri Lanka with eye on China: Sources

Sri Lankan auto rickshaw drivers queue up to buy petrol near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Southwest monsoon in India likely to be normal: IMD

In 2021, the country received 'normal' rainfall during the four-month southwest monsoon season from June to September. (PTI file image)

Attacks on civilians orchestrated by Pak, shows frustration of terrorists: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh (PTI)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->