Andhra Pradesh: Six killed, 12 injured in fire mishap at chemical factory

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Apr 14, 2022, 8:50 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 8:50 am IST
CM Jagan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs five lakh to those who suffered severe injuries
 The hospital authorities say that a majority of those who were admitted suffered 70% burns (DC)

Vijayawada: In a major fire mishap, six persons were killed and 12 others injured when fire broke out following a gas leak at a private speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals company at Akkireddygudem village of Musunuru mandal in Eluru district in AP in the early hours on Thursday.

According to police, fire broke out at Porus Laboratories Private Limited trapping the workers working in Unit-4. Five of the workers were burnt in the raging fire while the sixth workers succumbed to injuries while being shifted to government hospital in Vijayawada.

 

The hospital authorities say that a majority of those who were admitted suffered 70% burns and were being given the medical treatment and their condition was said to be critical.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the major fire mishap at a private pharma company and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs five lakh to those who suffered severe injuries. The CM directed the district collector and SP to take up a probe on the fire mishap and ordered the health authorities to provide treatment to the injured persons.

 

Tags: fire mishap, ap fire accident, fire at chemical factory
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


