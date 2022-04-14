Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2022 After power, RTC tar ...
After power, RTC tariff, milk prices go up

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 14, 2022, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2022, 2:29 pm IST
From April 15, a half-litre double toned milk will cost Rs 24 as against the current price of Rs 23
The hike in milk prices will have a ripple effect on other milk products like curd, buttermilk, ghee, butter, cheese, etc. (DC File Image)
 The hike in milk prices will have a ripple effect on other milk products like curd, buttermilk, ghee, butter, cheese, etc.

Hyderabad: After increasing power and bus tariffs, the state government has decided to hike the price of milk by Rs 2 a litre. The department of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, which took this decision, said on Wednesday that the hike will come into effect on April 15.

From April 15, a half-litre double toned milk will cost Rs 24 as against the current price of Rs 23. Half-litre whole milk will cost Rs 34 as against the previous rate of Rs 33. The half litre of cow milk will go up from Rs 25 to Rs 26, and a half litre of standardised milk from Rs 27 to Rs 28.

 

The hike in milk prices will have a ripple effect on other milk products like curd, buttermilk, ghee, butter, cheese, etc.

Criticising the move, Nicolas Mark, a private employee, said "People are just getting back to normalcy after two years of the Covid pandemic. So our rulers should keep the common man in its mind before taking such decisions.”

...
