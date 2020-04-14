Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2020 Poor left to fend fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Poor left to fend for themselves: Chidambaram after PM speech on lockdown extension

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
A lot of talk has taken place. But, where is the roadmap to fight corona, asks Congress
P Chidambaram (file)
 P Chidambaram (file)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed as rhetoric and hollow on specifics the prime minister's address to the nation, saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked where is the country's roadmap to fight coronavirus.

 

He said leadership does not mean making people realise their responsibilities but to fulfil the government's duty of accountability towards the people of the country.

"A lot of talk has taken place. But, where is the roadmap to fight corona," he asked.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country," he said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the PM's address was like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.

"Amazing PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither for poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. Lockdown is good but cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue," he asked.

He said the PM be assured that all stakeholders will do their duties and will strictly observe lockdown.

"After this: should we pray? We want concrete palliatives for these deprived classes and even for middle india  and MSMEs," he said.

"Pm address wo single specific and without guidelines is like Hamlet without Prince of Denmark. Like PM without details! We want increased GDP allocation; specific targeted monetary injections; Keynesian spending; loosen FMRB etc. not a single word!," he tweeted.

Chidambaram also said that he welcomed the lockdown and understands the reason for its extension.

He, however, said the CMs' demand for money elicited no response. 

"Not a rupee has been added to the miserly package of March 25, 2020. From Raghuram Rajan to Jean Dreze, from Prabhat Patnaik to Abhijit Banerji, their advice has fallen on deaf years," the former finance minister said.

While supporting the PM's announcement of extending the lockdown, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the PM should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet.

"I support the announcement by @PMOIndia @narendraModi of Lockdown extension. Can't discard the gains being made," Tharoor tweeted.

"But he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet. MNREGA payments, JanDhan accounts, GST dues to states and aid to sweeten the pill," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

...
Tags: coronavirus lockdown, pm modi address on coronavirus, congress reaction to pm speech
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A deserted view of Krishnarajendra market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Karnataka directs companies not to layoff employees amid lockdown

Flights stranded. (AFP photo)

Domestic, international passenger flights suspension to continue till May 3

People stand in a queue to receive free food distributed by volunteers during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. PTI Photo

D K Shivakumar flays Modi over lack of relief measures

A policeman distributes rice packets among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown amid the coronaviras pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

Labour ministry sets up control rooms to address grievances of migrant workers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Domestic, international passenger flights suspension to continue till May 3

Flights stranded. (AFP photo)

Labour ministry sets up control rooms to address grievances of migrant workers

A policeman distributes rice packets among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown amid the coronaviras pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Amit Shah

Farmers carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

India to tighten lockdown restrictions as covid numbers soar

A doctor from inside a protective chamber collects swab sample of a person at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo

People stock up hydroxychloroquine, Government asks chemists to stop OTC sale of drug

A doctor inside a protective chamber before collecting a swab sample at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham