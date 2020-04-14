Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2020 Labour ministry sets ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Labour ministry sets up control rooms to address grievances of migrant workers

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
The Prime Minister has announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 with conditional relaxation from April 20
A policeman distributes rice packets among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown amid the coronaviras pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo
 A policeman distributes rice packets among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown amid the coronaviras pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

New Delhi: The Labour Ministry on Tuesday said it has set up 20 control rooms on pan-India basis to address wage-related grievances and to mitigate problems faced by migrant workers amid the lockdown period to contain the Covid-19 crisis.

The Prime Minister has announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 with conditional relaxation from April 20 in some areas on the basis of evaluation of the situation.

 

The workers, especially migrant labourers, are the worst among due to the lockdown as a large number of them either faced pay cut or job loss.

According to an International Labour Organisation assessment, 40 crore informal sector workers in India could be pushed deeper into poverty due to this lockdown.

"The Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on pan-India basis due to issues arising in the backdrop of Covid-19," it said in a statement.

These control rooms have been set up to address wage related grievances of workers employed in the Central Sphere, the ministry said, adding that it would also work to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments. 

These call centres can be accessed by the workers through phone numbers, Whatsapp and e-mails. 

The control rooms are being managed by labour enforcement officers, assistant labour commissioners, regional labour commissioners, and deputy chief labour commissioners of the respective regions.

The functioning of all 20 call centres is being monitored and supervised by Chief Labour Commissioner (C) of Head Quarter on daily basis, the ministry said.

All the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones, it added.

Earlier, the Labour Ministry had also issued an advisory to employers to desist from any retrenchment or pay cuts during the lockdown period.

...
Tags: coronavirus lockdown, labour ministry, migrant workers


Latest From Nation

A deserted view of Krishnarajendra market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Karnataka directs companies not to layoff employees amid lockdown

Flights stranded. (AFP photo)

Domestic, international passenger flights suspension to continue till May 3

People stand in a queue to receive free food distributed by volunteers during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. PTI Photo

D K Shivakumar flays Modi over lack of relief measures

: A corporation worker drives a sprayer with disinfectants through a street, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada. PTI Photo

Guntur emerges as virus hotspot in AP with more than 100 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Domestic, international passenger flights suspension to continue till May 3

Flights stranded. (AFP photo)

Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Amit Shah

Farmers carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

India to tighten lockdown restrictions as covid numbers soar

A doctor from inside a protective chamber collects swab sample of a person at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo

Poor left to fend for themselves: Chidambaram after PM speech on lockdown extension

P Chidambaram (file)

People stock up hydroxychloroquine, Government asks chemists to stop OTC sale of drug

A doctor inside a protective chamber before collecting a swab sample at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham