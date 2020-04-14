Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2020 Karnataka directs co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka directs companies not to layoff employees amid lockdown

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Employees would be paid wages on the due date without any deduction during this period, the labour minister tweeted
A deserted view of Krishnarajendra market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo
  A deserted view of Krishnarajendra market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Bengaluru: The Karnataka labour department has directed private sector employers in the state not to lay off workers and pay them wages on the due date without any deduction during the lock down.

"The labour department has issued a circular directing the private sector employers to abstain from layoffs or unpaid leaves during this countrywide lockdown. Employees would be paid wages on the due date without any deduction during this period," Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar tweeted last night.

 

The Minister also posted the order copy, signed by the Secretary, Labour Department, P Manivannan.

During COVID-19 emergency situation , employers of all public/private organisations should not layoff their employees, especially casual or contract workers and their wages should not be cut, the order said.

If any employee has taken leave during this period, they should be considered to be on duty without any effective cut in their salaries.

"On not being able to function at work place due to COVID-19, such working unit employees should be considered as on duty," it said.

The order said any violation would be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A helpline will be set up within 48 hours in this regard, it said.

Tags: covid-19 lockdown, job layoff, covid-19 karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


