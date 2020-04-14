Karnataka CM to auction 12k plots in Bengaluru to raise money for Covid combat

Homeless people wait for food at a pavement during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI

Bengaluru: With Karnataka is facing an acute financial crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister B S Yediyurappa is looking for alternative options to mobilize resources. After conducting a meeting with senior ministers and top bureaucrats on Monday, Yediyurappa has decided to auction 12000 BDA corner sites in Bengaluru, which may mobilize Rs. 15000 crore.

The government has directed the authorities concerned to speed up disposal of cases related to regularisation of unauthorised constructions which are pending before the High Court and Supreme Court. If the court decides to expedite matters, it would help thousands of people who own unauthorised houses to pay a penalty and have them regularised.

To start development work, government has decided to bring an amendment to the law governing permission to allow sites in private and co-operative housing societies. Hundreds of societies are waiting for approval from the government for releasing the sites.

Meanwhile government has decided to utilize Rs 1000 Crore available in Rajiv Gandhi Health University to upgrade medical college hospitals across the state.

Yediyurappa assured that government will take positive decision on distribute liquor through MSIL retail shops. Within day or two, government will take a decision on this regard, we are ready to give the approval, but Centre has to give permission for the same, Chief Minister told media persons after the meeting.

Government has requested the sugar factory owners to clear the pending payment to the tune of Rs. 2834 crore to farmers in 11 districts. Government has released Rs. 45 Crore compensation to loss of paddy crop in Raichur and Koppal District due to hailstorm based on report submitted by DCs.

Due to surplus milk production from the KMF, the government has decided to distribute free milk to slums and poor for one more week. Like auctioning of corner sites of BDA, the meeting has also decided to allow auction of corner and vacant sites in respective urban development authorities across the state.