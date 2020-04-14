Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2020 Covid-19 lockdown re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid-19 lockdown relaxations likely after extension

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Apr 14, 2020, 11:22 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2020, 11:28 am IST
The circular states that certain activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed
Labourers load rice sacks on a truck at Food Corporation of India for distribution in the city during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo
 Labourers load rice sacks on a truck at Food Corporation of India for distribution in the city during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: With the 21-day nationwide lockdown coming to end on Tuesday, the Union Government wants to revive certain activities by way of giving relaxation from lockdown rules even while extending the period.

Two separate circulars have been issued to state governments and Union Territories by the Union home ministry and industries and commerce ministry. The latter’s circular states that certain activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision is taken by the Centre regarding extension of the lockdown.

 

In another circular, the union home ministry has taken a serious note of some States and local authorities not allowing vehicle movement despite relaxations extended to them.

Secretary of the Union industries and commerce department Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra said that in order to ensure that essential supplies are not affected, the home Ministry has, from time to time, issued clarifications on what activities are to be allowed.

He said that it is felt that certain more activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision regarding extension and nature of lockdown is taken. He contends that these additions will boost economic activity and provide liquidity to people.

These suggestions have been obtained on the basis of detailed interactions with various States and industry bodies. He said that these suggestions have been examined by the commerce and industries ministry and have been recommended for consideration of the home ministry.

...
Tags: covid-19 lockdown, telangana covid-19 lockdown
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A deserted view of Krishnarajendra market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Karnataka directs companies not to layoff employees amid lockdown

Flights stranded. (AFP photo)

Domestic, international passenger flights suspension to continue till May 3

People stand in a queue to receive free food distributed by volunteers during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. PTI Photo

D K Shivakumar flays Modi over lack of relief measures

A policeman distributes rice packets among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown amid the coronaviras pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

Labour ministry sets up control rooms to address grievances of migrant workers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Amit Shah

Farmers carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

India to tighten lockdown restrictions as covid numbers soar

A doctor from inside a protective chamber collects swab sample of a person at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo

Poor left to fend for themselves: Chidambaram after PM speech on lockdown extension

P Chidambaram (file)

People stock up hydroxychloroquine, Government asks chemists to stop OTC sale of drug

A doctor inside a protective chamber before collecting a swab sample at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown. PTI photo

India lockdown extended, relaxation in regions sans hotspots after April 20

PM Narendra Modi (video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham