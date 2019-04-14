LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Top bureaucrat LV Subrahmanyam likely to sue Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Apr 14, 2019, 12:31 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 12:37 am IST
N Chandrababu Naidu
Hyderabad: With AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu repeatedly referring to him as a “co-accused with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy”, the state’s top bureaucrat, Mr L.V. Subrahmanyam, is mulling filing a defamation case against him to stop him from further maligning his image.

The move comes after a majority of IAS officers — both in AP and Telangana — threw their weight behind Mr Subrahmanyam and advised him to take on the Chief Minister legally.

 

In January 2018, the High Court had acquitted the senior IAS officer in the Emaar case, that emerged during the regime of the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Sources in the IAS fraternity told Deccan Chronicle that they had advised Mr Subrahman-yam, a 1983-batch IAS officer, to take the legal route to stop Mr Naidu from making further remarks against him.

Over the last 24 hours, ever since Mr Naidu for the first time called Mr Subrahmanyam a co-accused with Mr Reddy while addressing a press conference, many in the IAS fraternity have been calling up the senior IAS officer and extending their support to him and insisting that he go in for a defamation case.

...
