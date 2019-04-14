LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Rahul Gandhi says will empower women, give youth jobs

Published Apr 14, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Congress chief rebuts Modi criticism of Nyay.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi with party leader Siddaramaiah at an election rally at Shri Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Stadium in Chitradurga district, Karnataka, on Saturday. (PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi with party leader Siddaramaiah at an election rally at Shri Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Stadium in Chitradurga district, Karnataka, on Saturday. (PTI)

Kolar/Mysuru: Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his criticism of his Nyay scheme, Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday recalled that he often asked where he would get the money for it. “I would like tell him today that it will come from the pockets of his gang of thieves, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Anil Ambani, which he has been busy filling with money stolen from you (people),” he charged, kickstarting his campaign in Kolar here.

Mr Gandhi said the main beneficiary of his Nyay scheme would be women, the kisan budget would focus on farmers’ welfare and his plan of filling up all 24 lakh vacancies in government departments would ensure employment for the youth of the country.  

 

As he thundered, “ab hoga nyay” there was thunderous applause from the audience, that chanted, “Rahul, Rahul,” “Chowkidar chor hai,” and “Modi sarkar luccha hai.”

Promising to empower women he said, “Women will be the beneficiary of my most ambitious plan of giving `72,000 per annum to poor households. A monthly income of Rs 6000 will be credited into their  accounts. Besides this, I also plan to give 33 per cent reservation for women in every sector, including government jobs. My party is committed to filling 24 lakh vacancies in the first year itself.”

The Congress president declared that his kisan budget would pave the way for amending several existing laws that were against the farming community.

“When people like Anil Ambani can go scot free for not paying their bank loans, why should a farmer go to jail for not repaying a meagre loan? I will repeal these laws that harasses farmers,” he assured.

Reiterating that his party was committed to freeing the entrepreneurial sector from the present licence/permit raj, the Congress president said, for the next three years no entrepreneur would need a licence to start his business in the country. “He will get all support, including bank loans. That is my vision.”

