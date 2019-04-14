PM Modi rakes up Sabari in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the LDF government for creating an atmosphere where people cannot speak of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa.

He said so while addressing election rallies at Ramanathapuram in Theni in Tamil Nadu and later at Mangaluru and also in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Modi alleged that people are being put behind bars if they utter the name of Ayyappa. He said that one of the BJP candidates were put behind bars for that and asked if such behaviour is acceptable in a democracy or not.

While addressing the Theni rally, he said the communists and the Muslim League are playing a dangerous game on Sabarimala, and they are initiating brute force to strike at the root of faith and aspiration.

“As long as there is BJP, none can destroy our faith and culture,” he said.

Punish Congress, Modi tells voters in B’luru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress was dreaming about coming to power at the Centre and asked voters to punish it and its allies in such a way they would not be able to save even their deposits.

At a massive rally here, Modi hit out at the Congress on the Jammu and Kashmir and national security issues, taking it on its election promise to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act."...punish Congress and its allies in such a way so that they will not be able to even save their deposits," he said. Modi said while his government had promoted "ease of doing business" in 60 months of its rule, the Congress had encouraged ‘ease of loot’ in its 60 years of administration.

The PM also took exception to the political row created by the ruling Congress-JDS alliance over the recent Income Tax raids on several JDS men across the state.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.