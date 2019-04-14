LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

PM Modi biggest victim of political intolerance: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The party also slammed SP's Azam Khan for his controversial “Bajrang Ali” remark.
New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the “biggest victim of political intolerance”. The remarks came amid statements issued by certain groups of people, including artistes, appealing to the voters to oust the BJP from power in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The ruling party has also rallied artistes and intellectuals in its support.

Recalling that about five years ago also some “so-called intellectuals” had written to the US and the European Union against Mr Modi, the BJP leader said that some Congress leaders had gone to Pakistan and sought help from neighbouring country to remove Mr Modi.

 

Mr Naqvi said even after Modi led the BJP to power, some activists had written to the president, saying the Constitution was in danger and claiming that there was an atmosphere of intolerance in the country under the Modi government.   

“Despite these conspiracies, people’s faith in Modi has increased day by day. Despite this negative propaganda, Modi has carried forward the country’s progress and prosperity through his hard work and performance,” he added.

The party also slammed SP's Azam Khan for his controversial “Bajrang Ali” remark. BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “With his ‘Bajrang Ali’ comment, he has insulted both Hinduism and Islam. The only suggestion I have for him is ‘zuban sambhal ke’ (mind your language). Both Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam have been taught lessons for his comments in the past.”

...
