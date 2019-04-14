LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2019 Can Pak get better P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Can Pak get better PM for India than Modi?: Kejriwal takes dig at Pathankot probe

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 10:24 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 10:24 am IST
A five-member team of Pakistani investigators, had visited Pathankot airbase after the attack.
Modi wrote to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and called for an investigation, Kejriwal said. (Photo: ANI)
 Modi wrote to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and called for an investigation, Kejriwal said. (Photo: ANI)

Margao: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for inviting a Pakistani team to probe the 2016 Pathankot attack.

"They call themselves strong leaders and strong government. There have been many weak governments in the last 70 years but no government has done what Modi ji has done. Pakistani terrorists blew the Pathankot Air Force base. He wrote to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and called for an investigation," Kejriwal said at a public rally here.

 

A five-member team of Pakistani investigators, including officers from the Pakistan military and ISI, had visited Pathankot airbase after the attack in which seven security personnel had died.

"Can Pakistan get a better Prime Minister of India than Narendra Modi," the Aam Aadmi Party chief asked the gathering. Kejriwal questioned Pakistan PM Imran Khan's recent statement in which he pitched for a second term for PM Modi.

He said, "There was a warlike situation between India and Pakistan post-Pathankot attack just two weeks ago. Now, Imran Khan says Modi ji should once again become PM. What is the matter? What is going on between Modi ji and Imran?"

Imran Khan had said that there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party wins the 2019 general election.
“Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party - wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” Khan had said in an interview.

The Delhi CM also quoted BJP president Amit Shah and MP Sakshi Maharaj to assert that there would be no elections in the country if the BJP comes back to power after the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

Kejriwal quoted Shah as saying that "If BJP wins the 2019 polls, no one can remove the party from power till 2050."

Sakshi Maharaj had said last month: "I am an ascetic and I speak whatever comes to my mind, and I am feeling that after these elections there will be no elections in 2024. There is only this election now and it is being fought in the name of the country."

Elections in the country are taking place in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of results will be held on May 23.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, pathankot attack
Location: India, Goa, Margao


Latest From Nation

RTI activist Ajay Dubey had sought details related to search operations conducted by the Income Tax department from the Lokayukta. (Photo: File)

MP Lokayukta refuses to share details on IT searches against corrupt public servants

5-year-old Praveen accidentally fell into a 100-feet deep borewell while he was attempting to pluck fruits from a tree near it on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ANI)

5-year-old-boy rescued from 100-feet borewell in Mathura after 8-hour operation

'In 2015, the NGT instructed the Delhi government to relocate the scrap industry in Mayapuri. For four years, the Kejriwal government didn’t do anything about it', Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal responsible for Mayapuri violence: Hardeep Singh Puri

The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral. (Photo: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh woman sahmed for marrying man of another caste



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ambedkar Jayanti: President, PM pay tribute to architect of Constitution

Dr Ambedkar, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers. (Photo: File)

Turnout 79.64 per cent for Assembly, 79.74 per centfor Lok Sabha

The voter turnout in 2014 was 78.41 percent. The 2019 poll percentage is 1.23 percent more than the 2014 polls.(Representational Image)

GK Vasan hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Thanjavur

Rahul Gandhi

Chittoor stands second in Inter exam results

About 1,782 out of a total of 2,426 students of vocational junior colleges have passed with a pass percentage of 73 per cent. (Representational image)

Confident YSRC hits out at Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham