LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2019 BJP MP Hema Malini s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP MP Hema Malini slams Maneka Gandhi statement on muslim voter

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 14, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Help everyone even if they don’t vote for you, says Hema.
BJP MP Hema Malini
 BJP MP Hema Malini

New Delhi: Yesteryears’ “Dream girl” and BJP’s Mathura MP Hema Malini on Saturday reacted strongly to party colleague and Union minister Maneka Gandhi’s alleged threat to the Muslims voters during a campaign rally. Ms Malini, who has been renominated by the party from Mathura, said that said even if the people in the minority community do not support the BJP, the party leaders still have to help everybody.

The Election Commission has already issued a showcause notice to Ms Gandhi.

 

Senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi had created a controversy on Friday after a video clipping showed her warning the Muslim community that if they do not vote for her, she will not “help” them in future. The video clip that went viral on the social media, showed the minister telling voters that it is all about “give and take.”

“This is important. I am winning. I am winning because of the love and support of people. But if my victory is without Muslims, I won’t feel that good. Dil khatta ho jayega (Things will become sour),” Ms Gandhi, the BJP lawmaker from Pilbhit, said. “Then when a Muslim comes to me for work, I think let it be, how does it matter. It’s all give and take, isn’t it?” she added. The BJP minister was served a show-cause notice by the District Magistrate of Sultanpur over her remarks on Friday.

After the video clip created a political storm, Ms Gandhi later clarified that her words had been twisted. “I love Muslims and I had myself called a meeting of the BJP’s minority cell. I only meant to say that I am winning the elections and their participation would be like ‘daal pe chaunk’ (garnishing for a dish),” said the WCD minister.

Hema Malini on Saturday responded to Ms Gandhi’s speech and said, “On triple talaq issue, many minority community women support us but even if they do not, you have to help everybody. It doesnot matter who voted for us and who did not,” Ms Malini was quoted as saying by a news agency.

Hema Malini, seeking a re-election from Mathura, added that she was confident of a win in the national elections. “I am very confident of a win because I have done good work. My government has done good work, so I am sure people will support us. Things are changing and people want development, caste politics now doesn’t work,” she said.

...
Tags: hema malini, maneka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Muslim Mahila Foundation members pray to Lord Rama ahead of the Ramanavami festival in Varanasi on Saturday. (Image: PTI)

JD(U), BJP men clash over Ayodhya issue

J. K. Ritheesh being admitted into AIADMK by J. Jayalalithaa. (File photo)

Actor, ex-Ramanathapuram MP Ritheesh passes away

The deceased, Reshma Fatima, was living along with her father and brother at Wadi e-Mustafa. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Cops suspect foul play as woman foud dead at home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a bow and an arrow during an election campaign rally in Ramanathapuram, on Saturday. (PTI)

Chowkidar alone can deliver ‘nyay’, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 statues of BR Ambedkar damaged, action sought

B.R. Ambedkar

Hyderabad: For incubation centres, start-up needs Rs 400 crore

The CCMB celebrated the first anniversary of the Atal Incubation Centre, and a discussion between the industry and students was conducted wherein the issue of lack of engagement of the industry with prestigious Indian institutions like CSIR laboratories and start-ups was discussed.

Grand ‘send-off’ to Indian Naval Ship Kozhikode

INS Kozhikode was commissioned on 19 December 1988 at Riga (erstwhile USSR) was the sixth and the last of the modified NATYA class of minesweeper.

With no I-T angle, Hyderabad police release BJP’s Rs 8 crore

Though the police had said that it would take legal opinion before proceeding further, it appears that the green signal given by the income-tax department came in handy for the policemen to release the money.

Telangana local body polls to start from May 5

These elections will be held on party lines, unlike the sarpanch polls which were on non-party lines.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham