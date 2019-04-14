LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 14 Apr 2019 Ambedkar Jayanti: Pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ambedkar Jayanti: President, PM pay tribute to architect of Constitution

ANI
Published Apr 14, 2019, 8:51 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 8:52 am IST
In a video tribute on Twitter, Modi said, 'He (Ambedkar) is an inspiration to crores of people including me.'
Dr Ambedkar, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers. (Photo: File)
 Dr Ambedkar, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Dalit social reformer and father of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar on his 128th birth anniversary, also known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti.

"Homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. An icon of our nation, and Chief Architect of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar waged a life-long struggle for a modern India free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights for women and weaker sections," President Kovind tweeted.

 

"I pay my homage to the chief architect of Indian Constitution and a person who has worked for social justice - Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar -on his birth anniversary. Jai Hind!" the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

In a video tribute on Twitter, Modi said "He (Ambedkar) is an inspiration to crores of people including me. It is not necessary for a person to born in a rich family. In India, a person born in a poor family can also dream of big things and can achieve them."

Dr Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women, and labourers.

Born into a poor Dalit family on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Constitution of India and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956.

Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

...
Tags: dr br ambedkar, president ramnath kovind, narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Harish Rawat was optimistic that the Congress had put up a good show in the five constituencies where polling was held during the first phase of the elections on April 11. (Photo: PTI)

Assam will vote for Cong as BJP committed to bring citizenship bill: Harish Rawat

'This election shall decide if the state of Jammu and Kashmir is able to remain a part of the Union with dignity,' Farooq Abdullah said.

People of J&K are directly fighting BJP, their cronies: Farooq Abdullah

Shatrughan Sinha joined Congress last week after a fight with the present leadership of the saffron party over being sidelined since the 2015 Bihar assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Would have loved to take on Modi: Shatrughan Sinha

Dharmendra Pradhan

BJD has no agenda except Modi: BJP is issueless: Dharmendra Pradhan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Turnout 79.64 per cent for Assembly, 79.74 per centfor Lok Sabha

The voter turnout in 2014 was 78.41 percent. The 2019 poll percentage is 1.23 percent more than the 2014 polls.(Representational Image)

GK Vasan hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Thanjavur

Rahul Gandhi

Chittoor stands second in Inter exam results

About 1,782 out of a total of 2,426 students of vocational junior colleges have passed with a pass percentage of 73 per cent. (Representational image)

Confident YSRC hits out at Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (File)

Nellore: Rama Nawami celebrated with fervour

However. a majority of people would celebrate the festival on Sunday as Navami thidhi is available with sun rise on Sunday.(Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham