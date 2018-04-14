Will protect you from everything evil: Sunny Leone promises daughter amid rape outcry

Actress Sunny Leone, who adopted Nisha in 2017, added, 'Children should feel safe against evil hurtful people. Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!' (Twitter Screengrab | @SunnyLeone)

Mumbai: The horrors of Kathua and Unnao rape incidents have once again shaken the sentiments of people across the globe. Everyone is questioning the security and safety of girls in the country. Amid all of this, actress Sunny Leone makes a "promise" to her baby daughter Nisha.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Sunny addressed a note to Nisha and said, "I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety."

Sunny, who adopted Nisha in 2017, added, "Children should feel safe against evil hurtful people. Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!"

I promise with every ounce of my heart,soul&body 2protect u from everything&everyone who is evil in this world.Even if that means giving my life for ur safety.children should feel safe against evil hurtful people.Let's hold our children a little closer to us!Protect at all costs! pic.twitter.com/d9xijmD6kF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 14, 2018

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are also parents to twins Asher and Noah, who were born via surrogacy this year.

Sunny Leone's tweet arrives in the wake of the nationwide outrage over the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. She was kept captive, sedated and raped till she was murdered. The incident has prompted nationwide protest with celebrities demanding justice on social media.

In strongly worded tweets, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kalki Koechlin, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and many others have condemned the heinous crime and asked for the minor girl.

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old girl was alleged rape by BJP MLA and his brother. Earlier this week, the teenager's father died in custody after allegedly being assaulted by goons of the accused.