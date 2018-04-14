search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TN college suspends student for 'creating communal divide' over Unnao, Kathua rapes

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2018, 9:08 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 9:08 am IST
She was suspended after fellow students complained that she tried forcing them to speak against the govt and to boycott classes.
Priya has been asked not to enter the college campus without permission from the Principal. (Photo: glccbe.ac.in/)
 Priya has been asked not to enter the college campus without permission from the Principal. (Photo: glccbe.ac.in/)

Coimbatore: A first year student of the Government Law College was suspended for allegedly attempting to create communal divide by her remarks over the rape incidents in Unnao and Kathua.

R Priya was suspended following complaints from fellow students that she had been trying to force them to speak against the government and also asking them to boycott classes over the rape incidents, a release from the college principal K Gopalakrishnan said.

 

She was trying to create a communal divide among the students, it said.

Assistant Professor R Ammu, who was deputed to inquire into the students complaint, was prevented by her from carrying out his work, the release said.

Considering the regulations of the college, she was placed under suspension, on apprehension that her acts would lead to caste, religious and communal clashes, it said.

Priya has been asked not to enter the college campus without permission from the Principal, the release added.

The brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, and Unnao rape case of a 17-year-old girl have sparked an outrage in the country.

Tags: kathua rape, unnao rape, student suspended, government law college
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Long term review: OnePlus 5T after 4 months — Does it make sense now?

The OnePlus 5T performs as good as when it broke cover last year, even after the Android Oreo update.
 

IMC 2018 aims to be one of the biggest TMT and ICT summits in the world

The first edition of India Mobile Congress held in September 2017, was attended by more than 2,000 delegates.
 

Vivo Y71 with 6-inch FullView display unveiled for Rs 10,999

The Vivo Y71 comes with a 13MP high definition rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera.
 

Video: Doctor removes maggots wriggling inside holes in child's skull

Many such videos have recently made it to the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple Watch unexpectedly saves woman's life by detecting thyroid condition

Heather bought the watch hoping to track her health (Photo: AFP)
 

5 steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

Gemstones are highly sought after in India due to their astrological benefits. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No pride in suicide, for any cause: Professor

Ashok Gladston Xavier

Ayyakannu can protest, but not on Marina, Tamil Nadu tells HC

Madras high court

Opposition urges Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to facilitate meet with PM

DMK working president M.K. Stalin along with alliance party leaders on Friday submits a petition to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Cauvery issue. (Photo:DC)

Heavy rains lash Kotagiri, Geddai

The downpour not only surprised the residents in those areas, but also triggered panic.

Students agitate over Cauvery issue in Salem

Large number of students thronged the Salem district collectorate on Thursday, demanding formation of the Cauvery Management Board . (Representational Image/Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham