Telangana run colleges excel in intermediate exams

Hyderabad: Pass percentage in private colleges was lower than state-run, social welfare and government ones in the just-announced intermediate examinations. The pass percentage in the tribal welfare college was 87 per cent, 86 in social welfare colleges, 81 in Telangana residential ones and 70 for government ones. Private colleges stood fifth with 69 per cent in intermediate board results.

In the senior Intermediate examinations in the BC welfare residential institutions, out of 1,123 students who appeared 953 were successful registering a pass percentage of 85 as against state average of 67 per cent. Similarly, in the junior Intermediate out of 1,685 students, 1,457 passed (86.47 per cent) when the state average was 62 per cent.

In the social welfare residential educational institutions and society institutions 8,748 students appeared in senior intermediate and 7,564 passed (86.47 per cent) against State average of 67.25 per cent. In the junior Intermediate, of 9,172 students, 7,656 passed (83.47) against state average of 62.35 per cent. In tribal Institutions the average pass percentage was 87 per cent and a total of 13 institutions secured above 90 per cent results.

“'It is a very good trend that government junior colleges have performed better in the intermediate results than private junior colleges. Since last few years, private colleges had been claiming that they were better. After observing the satisfactory results this year we are now planning to produce IITs, NEET toppers. We will identify such meritorious students and provide better facilities to improve govt colleges much better,” said Mr Madhusudhan Reddy of the Intermediate Joint Action Committee.