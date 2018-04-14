Six Intermediate students end life across Telangana after results

In Vanasthalipuram, 16-year-old Achanta Vandana, a first-year Intermediate student in BiPC, hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her residence on Friday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Fear of failure in examinations and depression owing to failure have caused as many as six Intermediate students to end their lives across the state.

While four incidents were reported from Hyderabad, one was reported from Warangal rural district on Friday after results were declared. One student committed suicide at Kacheguda on Thursday night.

Neerav Marshu, 18, of Kacheguda, a second-year Intermediate student of St. Francis Xavier Junior College, jumped from the fifth floor of the building where he was staying on Thursday night, allegedly due to the fear of failing the examinations, though he was found to have passed once the results were declared.

In Vanasthalipuram, 16-year-old Achanta Vandana, a first-year Intermediate student in BiPC, hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her residence on Friday, apparently depressed by low marks she scored in examination.