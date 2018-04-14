search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Land grab bill put on fast track in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K P SETHUNATH
Published Apr 14, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 1:57 am IST
The Bill is expected to be introduced in the next Assembly session, a source said.
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd logo
 Harrisons Malayalam Ltd logo

KOCHI: The state government, which has suffered a major setback in the High Court in connection with the takeover of four estates of Harrisons Malayalam Ltd two days ago, is all set to speed up the process of a new law to take action against land-grabbing, including the long-standing disputes between the government and corporate entities such as HML, Kannan Devan Hill Products (KDHP) and similar entities.

The legal vetting of Kerala Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill (2017) is over and it has been approved by revenue minister E.. Chandrasekh-aran. The Bill is expected to be introduced in the next Assembly session, a source said. The Bill aims at prohibition of land-grabbing, illegal occupation of land, formation of special courts for adjudication of land disputes and  a special authority for managing the affairs of land resumed by the government. 

 

The preamble of the Bill says a large extent of land  in the state, “which were held by foreign companies prior to Indian independence, are now in the hands of companies, organisation, societies other persons, including individuals,  and  the government has title over much of such lands.  It is necessary to resume, manage and control such land and the activities going on therein.”

The Bill has been necessitated as  the Supreme Court and High Court in various judgments have held that  “summary proceedings by the government for eviction of land encroachers who are occupying those government lands for a long period under some pretext of title cannot be resorted to without determining the right of the persons sought to be evicted.”

The Bill defines land-grabbing as “every activity of grabbing of any public land or to occupy or attempt to occupy any public land without any lawful entitlement and with a view to illegally taking possession or occupying of such lands.” The Bill also brings to its ambit attempts to “enter into or create illegal tenancies or lease and licence agreements or any other  arrangements in respect of such lands, or to construct structures thereon for sale or hire, or give such lands to any person on rental or lease and licence basis for construction, or use and occupation, or to use such land for any other purpose and includes any activity which interferes with any interest of the government, local authority or public sector undertaking over such lands.”   

Tags: harrisons malayalam ltd, land grab, kdhp
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IMC 2018 aims to be one of the biggest TMT and ICT summits in the world

The first edition of India Mobile Congress held in September 2017, was attended by more than 2,000 delegates.
 

Vivo Y71 with 6-inch FullView display unveiled for Rs 10,999

The Vivo Y71 comes with a 13MP high definition rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera.
 

Video: Doctor removes maggots wriggling inside holes in child's skull

Many such videos have recently made it to the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple Watch unexpectedly saves woman's life by detecting thyroid condition

Heather bought the watch hoping to track her health (Photo: AFP)
 

5 steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

Gemstones are highly sought after in India due to their astrological benefits. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brain-eating chimps that hunt baby monkeys could reveal new clues on human evolution

The researchers found that the animals eat the brains of infants, adolescents and juveniles first.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women can’t be grilled outside home: P Chidambaram’s wife

Nalini Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches new health programme

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

MDMK chief Vaiko’s nephew sets self on fire for Cauvery

MDMK chief Vaiko

Surrender in 3 days: SC to French national accused of sexually abusing 3-yr-old girl

On May 18, 2017, an FIR was lodged against French national Patrick Brilliant for sexually assaulting the child and was arrested on November 7, nearly six months after the registration of the FIR. (Photo: Representational)

2 BJP ministers, who supported Kathua rape case accused, resign

Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also said that the BJP ministers who took part in a rally in support of the accused had no right to be in the cabinet. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham