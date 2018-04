HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to talk about the plight of the father of the eight-year-old girl who was brutally murdered after being gangraped in Kathau province of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our highest court is that of Allah, in which everyone is put on trial. We have left the matter to that court, whatever my Allah will decide is final,” was said by the girl’s father and this was tweeted by Owaisi.