Hyderabad: Rs 1 lakh prize every month for segregating dry, wet waste

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 14, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 1:48 am IST
The wet waste needed to be put in a green basket while the dry on in the blue and given separately to the swacch auto collector.
Minister of Municipal and Urban Administration K.T. Rama Rao appreciated the move and urged people to participate actively in the lucky draw to keep the city clean.
 Minister of Municipal and Urban Administration K.T. Rama Rao appreciated the move and urged people to participate actively in the lucky draw to keep the city clean.

Hyderabad: Residents of Kukatpally Assembly constituency could now vie to get the prize of gold worth Rs 1 lakh every month for waste segregation. The offer was made by Mr Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLA.

Vexed over people in the constituency failing to segregate dry and wet waste, the legislator decided to give away gold worth Rs 1 lakh every month to women who religiously separated waste. The money for this would be deducted from his salary, he said.

 

The wet waste needed to be put in a green basket while the dry on in the blue and given separately to the swacch auto collector. The auto collectors would take the contest coupon at the end of every month. Through a lucky draw, women would be picked from each division and given gold.

“To ensure that Kukatpally constituency is the best in implementing Swacch Bharat Mission, I urge the residents to separate wet and dry waste,” Mr Rao said.

Minister of Municipal and Urban Administration K.T. Rama Rao appreciated the move and urged people to participate actively in the lucky draw to keep the city clean. He said, “Dry waste can be converted to compost. Even GHMC has been doing such Swachhta programme. It is important for people to co-operate with the MLA and GHMC for keeping the city clean.” 

But people of Parvath Nagar told the Minister that they were never given dustbins for waste segregation. The Minister said that if they did not get dustbins in a week, he along with people would protest in front of the MLA's residence.

Separately, the Minister inaugurated three service reservoirs to provide drinking water to people of Borabanda and Anjaneya Nagar. The 1.34-million litre reservoir in Anjenaya Nagar and the and the 2-million and 5-million litre ones at Borabanda would have about 3,650 connections to provide water to 2 lakh people.

Tags: kukatpally assembly, wet waste, madhavaram krishna rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




