search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't bring up issue of top judges' press conference before us: SC

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 10:02 am IST
'We are not going to go into it,' the bench said against a PIL challenging the roster system and powers of the CJI to allocate cases.
While hearing a PIL challenging the existing roster system and powers of the CJI to allocate cases, a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan made it clear that it was not concerned with the issue of the presser for 'many reasons and obvious reasons.' (Photo: File | Representational)
 While hearing a PIL challenging the existing roster system and powers of the CJI to allocate cases, a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan made it clear that it was not concerned with the issue of the presser for 'many reasons and obvious reasons.' (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took umbrage when an attempt was made to raise before it the issue relating to the unprecedented January 12 press conference by the four senior-most judges, who had accused the Chief Justice of India (CJI) of arbitrarily allocating cases.

While hearing a PIL challenging the existing roster system and powers of the CJI to allocate cases, a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan made it clear that it was not concerned with the issue of the presser for "many reasons and obvious reasons".

 

"We are not going to go into it. We are not concerned with it for many reasons and obvious reasons. Do not say all this. Do not bring it here," the bench told senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who was representing Bhushan.

The observation by the bench came after Dave said, "Four of your colleagues have publicly taken note of the failure of the system."

When the bench referred to the top court verdicts which held that the CJI is the "master of roster", Dave said a judgement passed earlier this week was in his favour.

Bhushan's counsel raised the issue of allocation of cases in the top court and said that matter was listed contrary to the rules of the Supreme Court.

"This court is the bedrock of the Constitution," he said, adding that the registry should follow the Supreme Court rules stipulating the procedure for listing of cases.

Dave claimed that a top court judge, who had served as a CJI for two weeks, had listed several business matters before himself and gave reliefs.

He said that after his retirement, the top court had to reverse many of his orders.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said they were concerned about the institution and they were not permanent fixtures in Delhi.

To this, Justice Sikri said, "We will retire, but you are a permanent fixture".

In his PIL, Shanti Bhushan has stated that the "master of roster" cannot be unguided and unbridled discretionary power, exercised arbitrarily by the CJI by hand-picking benches of select judges or by assigning cases to particular judges.

The petition said the CJI's authority as the master of roster is "not an absolute, arbitrary, singular power that is vested in the chief justice alone and which may be exercised with his sole discretion".

It said that such an authority should be exercised by the CJI in consultation with the senior judges of the Supreme Court in keeping with the various pronouncements of the court.

Tags: supreme court, cji, pil, sc judges press conference, sc roster
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Long term review: OnePlus 5T after 4 months — Does it make sense now?

The OnePlus 5T performs as good as when it broke cover last year, even after the Android Oreo update.
 

IMC 2018 aims to be one of the biggest TMT and ICT summits in the world

The first edition of India Mobile Congress held in September 2017, was attended by more than 2,000 delegates.
 

Vivo Y71 with 6-inch FullView display unveiled for Rs 10,999

The Vivo Y71 comes with a 13MP high definition rear camera with PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera.
 

Video: Doctor removes maggots wriggling inside holes in child's skull

Many such videos have recently made it to the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple Watch unexpectedly saves woman's life by detecting thyroid condition

Heather bought the watch hoping to track her health (Photo: AFP)
 

5 steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

Gemstones are highly sought after in India due to their astrological benefits. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In a first, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to have Dandi March themed terminus

Passengers boarding the bullet train from Sabarmati Station will have to pay Rs 3,000 to reach Mumbai, a senior official told reporters. (Photo: NHSRCL website)

TN college suspends student for 'creating communal divide' over Unnao, Kathua rapes

Priya has been asked not to enter the college campus without permission from the Principal. (Photo: glccbe.ac.in/)

No pride in suicide, for any cause: Professor

Ashok Gladston Xavier

Ayyakannu can protest, but not on Marina, Tamil Nadu tells HC

Madras high court

Opposition urges Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to facilitate meet with PM

DMK working president M.K. Stalin along with alliance party leaders on Friday submits a petition to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Cauvery issue. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham