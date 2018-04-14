search on deccanchronicle.com
Ahead of May 12 Karnataka polls, Rahul Gandhi likely to make 3 more visits

Published Apr 14, 2018
As part of his Jana Aashirwada Yatre, he is expected to visit those pockets of Karnataka which he has not yet covered.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has already completed six rounds of campaigning in Karnataka with the last one on April 7 and 8. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Less than a month before the Karnataka Assembly election day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to make at least three visits to the state, intensifying the party's campaigning as it seeks to retain power there, sources said.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12.

 

Sources said Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit those parts of Karnataka which he has not visited yet as part of his Jana Aashirwada Yatre there.

"All his rallies and meetings till now have received a good response. There is a feeling among Karnataka workers that he should cover more areas in the four regions of the state to ensure our victory," a party leader said.

Rahul Gandhi visiting the state will also ensure that workers remain upbeat till the election date, the leader added.

During the Congress president's recent road show in the state's Tumkur, a party man had thrown a garland towards him and it had perfectly landed around the Congress chief's neck.

Asked about it, the source said party workers should ensure there is no repeat of such a case in view of his security.

"Workers love him. But there shouldn't be a repeat of such a case in view of his security. Security personnel will also be more vigilant," the source added.

Rahul Gandhi has completed six rounds of campaigning in the state with the last one on April 7 and 8.

Karnataka is witnessing a three-corner contest among the Congress, BJP and the HD Deve Gowda-led JD (S). The result of the election will be out on May 15.

