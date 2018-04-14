search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

8-yr-old in ICU after teacher pierces his throat for failing to solve math problem

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 14, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
In a fit of rage, teacher of Zila Parishad School in Pune's Pimpalwadi pierced throat of Class II student, with a wooden cane.
8-year-old Rohan D Janjire is currently admitted in the ICU in a city hospital. (Photo: ANI)
Pune: An 8-year-old student of a school in Pune's Pimpalwadi has become the recent victim of corporal punishment after being thrashed by his teacher for failing to solve a question in the mathematics paper.

In a fit of rage, teacher Chandrakant Shinde of Zila Parishad School in Pimpalwadi pierced throat of Class II student, Rohan D Janjire with a wooden cane.

 

According to reports, the harrowing incident took place on April 10 after which the boy's wind-pipe and food-pipe got damaged rendering the child speechless.

The family got to know about the incident after the child vomited at home and blood oozed of out of his mouth.

School authorities arrived following an uproar by fellow classmates after the boy was left choking in pain, with blood oozing out of his throat. The class 2 student was then rushed to the hospital.

Noting his condition as serious, doctors asked for the boy to be rushed to Pune for treatment. He is currently admitted in the ICU in a city hospital.

"His situation is still serious and he is not able to eat anything. At present, he is survived by providing artificial oxygen and is kept in ICU. He is not allowed to eat anything as the throat injury is very serious and he can not even speak unless he is recovered", Dr Murarji Ghadge told ANI.

An FIR has been registered against the teacher at the Karjat police station.

According to reports, the accused has been booked on charges of assault but has not yet been arrested. "We are monitoring the student's condition. After we record his statement, and if required, the charges may be enhanced," a police official told news agency IANS.

The incident comes days after a four-year-old nursery student was thrashed in Hyderabad for not paying the school fee. The child's back was allegedly struck repeatedly with a hard object resulting in bruises. The skin on his calf muscles also were seen having long, slightly swollen lines due to the beating he received.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: throat pierced, maharashtra boy, food pipe, wind pipe, punishment in schools
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune




