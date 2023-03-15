SC to hear TS plea against Gov. on March 20

“After representations and waiting, no assent had been approved by the Governor and the state government has no option left,” said senior counsel Dushyant Dave. (File Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on March 20 a petition filed by the Telangana government against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, alleging that she was violating Constitutional conventions by not approving Bills passed by the legislature.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha agreed to the same after senior counsel Dushyant Dave, representing the Telangana government, made a mention.

When the CJI offered to hear the case next Friday, Dave requested for the case to be taken up on Monday, contending that several Bills were stuck.

The senior counsel informed the court that 10 Bills that were passed by the state legislature have been pending before the Governor since 2022.

“After representations and waiting, no assent had been approved by the Governor and the state government has no option left,” Dave said, adding that it was creating a Constitutional impasse.