  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2023 Kejriwal promises fr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kejriwal promises free electricity, education, healthcare if AAP voted to power in MP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Mar 14, 2023, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2023, 11:27 pm IST
I will provide free power in Madhya Pradesh like Delhi and Punjab, the AAP leader said in Bhopal. (File photo - PTI)
 I will provide free power in Madhya Pradesh like Delhi and Punjab, the AAP leader said in Bhopal. (File photo - PTI)

Bhopal: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sounded the bugle for the year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh for his party, saying that AAP will become an alternative political force in the state. At a rally in Bhopal, he promised freebies and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the AAP and that the country needs an "educated prime minister".  

Addressing the party workers, Mr Kejriwal said that the AAP will field candidates in all 230 Assembly seats in MP and emerge as the alternative in the state.

Without taking names, he accused the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress of "trading governments" in Madhya Pradesh and described MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the "permanent CM", irrespective of whichever party wins the Assembly polls.

"In Madhya Pradesh, a party goes around carrying the MLAs in a pushcart, quoting their prices and another party grabs the opportunity to buy them at a discount. They have made the system and democracy a marketplace," he said.

He was referring to the desertion of 22 Congress MLAs from the party in March 2020, leading to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government and paving the way for the return of Mr Chouhan as chief minister for the fourth time.

"People are frustrated. It hardly matters whether people voted for the Congress or the BJP. Only Mama (Mr Chouhan) will form the government. But their game is over. The AAP will sweep the upcoming Assembly elections in MP," he said.

He called upon the people to give a chance to the AAP in the year-end Assembly elections, saying that they have seen the 45-year rule of the Congress and the 20-year rule of the BJP in the state.

MP will be developed like the AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab if the party is voted to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls, he said.

He promised free electricity, education and health facilities to the people if AAP formed the government in the state.

Mr Kejriwal launched a diatribe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the Enforcement Directorate in a corruption case recently, saying the country should have a Prime Minister who could understand the value of education.

Mr Sisodia has done good work in the education sector in Delhi, he said. `

Referring to the "Vyapam scam" related to admissions to medical colleges and recruitment in government jobs in Madhya Pradesh and a scam in the women and child development department in the state, Mr Kejriwal said nobody was sent to jail in these cases.

"The philosophy of the BJP is that you are not supposed to do corruption if you belong to the Opposition, but corruption is justified if you do it after joining the BJP," he said.

Asked about next year's Lok Sabha polls, Mr Kejriwal said Mr Modi will suffer in the parliamentary elections this time.

Punjab's chief minister Bhagwant Mann also addressed the rally.

The AAP, which swept the Punjab polls last year, is buoyed by its performance in the Madhya Pradesh urban local body polls in July-August last year, where it claimed it had garnered 6.3 per cent of the vote share.

It had fielded 1,500 candidates for local body polls and the party managed to win the mayor's post in Singrauli in the state's Vindh region.

...
Tags: aam aadmi party, madhya pradesh, free electricity scheme, delhi chief minister
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Related Stories

Gujarat tribals find a new political ally the Aam Aadmi Party
Will have patriotic curriculum in schools: Aam Aadmi Party

Latest From Nation

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari. (File Photo: Twitter)

CS reviews implementation of NREGS, PMKSY, Swacch Bharat schemes in Telangana

HMWS&SB managing director Dana Kishore directed officials to ensure water leakages and sewage overflows must be resolved from time to time. (Photo: Facebook)

Telangana braces for heavy rains, residents fear sewerage issues and waterlogging

The court issued the orders after hearing a petition that alleged that the MRO misused her powers to create fake registry deeds. (Representational Image. Source: DC Images).

MRO, realtor among seven booked for forging papers to encroach govt lands

To counter the padayatras of the Congress and BJP leaders, BRS MLAs are devising plans to undertake walkathons in their respective constituencies from April. (Resprentational image)

BRS to join padayatra bandwagon to counter BJP, Cong



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi hospitals witnessing spike in H3N2 cases, say doctors

Delhi government's LNJP Hospital has set up a 20-bed isolation ward in the emergency block for such patients. (File Photo - PTI)

Himachal Pradesh witnesses seven-fold increase in major landslides in past two years

High intensity rainfall coupled with cutting of hill slopes or rocks at the foothills are the main reason behind the significant number of landslides. (File Photo AP)

SC to hear pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre slams Rahul's London speech, Parliament adjourned

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Centre opposes pleas for validation of same-sex marriage in SC

The Centre said the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->