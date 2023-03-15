  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2023 AP registers impress ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP registers impressive growth rate of 14.02% in per capita income: Governor Nazeer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Mar 15, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2023, 12:36 am IST
Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressing the joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressing the joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said in his first address of the joint session of the AP Assembly on Tuesday that the state has taken a step forward in economic development and is making remarkable progress in the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors.

The governor said, “The AP government has been providing good governance for the last four years by delivering government schemes to the doorstep of all eligible beneficiaries. We are making remarkable progress and have achieved a growth rate of 11.43 per cent, and the state is leading in economic development.”

Significantly, there was no mention of the ‘Three Capitals’ or decentralised development in the governor’s address of the assembly this time, unlike in the last three years when these had been prominently mentioned.

Telugu Desam legislators tried to disrupt the speech of Governor Nazeer several times and walked out when he mentioned AP's “progress, growth and development.”

On the state’s growth, Governor Nazeer said, “The advanced estimates for 2022-23 indicate an overall growth of 16.22% at current prices. The per capita income of Andhra Pradesh at current prices has moved up from Rs 1,92,517 in 2021-22 to Rs 2,19,518 with an impressive growth rate of 14.02%. The effective policy formulation and implementation ensured a year-on-year GSDP growth rate of 11.43% in 2021-22, which is the highest amongst all the states.”

The Governor said the ‘Village/Ward Secretariat and Volunteer system’ is both innovative and unique, with 15,004 Village/Ward Sachivalayas across the state being instrumental in ensuring an effective and transparent service delivery.

“During these 45 months, the government has extended financial assistance of about Rs 1.97 lakh crore under various programmes with an aim of improving the living standards of the people regardless of their caste, creed, religion, gender and political affiliation, under the ambit of Navarathnalu.”

“The government is implementing the Mana Badi- Naadu Nedu initiative from 2020-21. 15,717 schools have been taken up for revamp under phase-1 with a financial outlay of Rs 3,669 crore. Under the 2nd phase, now in progress, 22,344 schools are being covered with an outlay of Rs 8,000 crore. In a span of three years, the government is planning to strengthen infrastructure in 57,189 schools and 3,280 other educational institutions under this initiative, with an estimated total outlay of Rs 16,021.67 crore.”

Explaining about industry, innovation, and infrastructure, Governor Nazeer said, “It’s a moment of pride that my government successfully organised the Global Investors’ Summit at Visakhapatnam on 3rd-4th March 2023. In all, 378 MoUs were signed during the summit with a total commitment of Rs 13.42 lakh crore and generation of over 6 lakh jobs across 16 key sectors.”

“A significant investment commitment of Rs 9,57,112 crore with a potential employment generation to 1.80 lakh persons was in the renewable energy sector.”

The Governor said the government is planning to develop Andhra Pradesh as a logistics hub and gateway to Southeast Asia with six operational ports. “We are also developing four more ports at Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu, Kakinada and Machilipatnam and constructing nine fishing harbours across the state in two phases.

Regarding rural and urban connectivity, Nazeer said, “My government is committed to ensuring connectivity to all unconnected habitations through AP Rural Road Project at an estimated cost of Rs 4,994 crore. My government is planning to complete 174 roads and 21 bridges of a total length of 1,236km this year.”

“The Roads & Buildings department has taken up 5,181km length of road works, which comprises new connectivity, improvement, repairs pertaining to all categories of roads with an expenditure of Rs 2,173 crore.”

...
Tags: governor justice s. abdul nazeer, ap assembly, ap government, three capitals
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Former president Ram Nath Kovind presents 'Best Parliamentarian of the year - Lok Sabha' Award to Asaduddin Owaisi during the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards ceremony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI)

Asad receives outstanding Parliamentarian award

he key points mentioned by KTR in the letter were GST implications, import substitution and increased self-reliance, inverted duty structures impacting Make in India, inadequate testing and certification infrastructure, availability of raw material and supply chain challenges. (DC)

KTR writes to Centre seeking resolution of issues faced by medical devices industry

Revanth Reddy slammed the media reports in vernacular dailies, stating that they had inaccurately portrayed him saying that senior leaders were a sold-out commodity, which he had never said. (DC)

Revanth’s statements kick up a storm

Police commissioner L. Subbarayudu of Karimnagar Police Commissionerate. (Twitter)

CP warns transgenders against demanding money



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi hospitals witnessing spike in H3N2 cases, say doctors

Delhi government's LNJP Hospital has set up a 20-bed isolation ward in the emergency block for such patients. (File Photo - PTI)

Himachal Pradesh witnesses seven-fold increase in major landslides in past two years

High intensity rainfall coupled with cutting of hill slopes or rocks at the foothills are the main reason behind the significant number of landslides. (File Photo AP)

SC to hear pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre slams Rahul's London speech, Parliament adjourned

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Centre opposes pleas for validation of same-sex marriage in SC

The Centre said the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->