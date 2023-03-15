AP assembly Budget Session for nine days, Budget on March 16

Vijayawada: The State Budget will be presented in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on March 16, Thursday. The business advisory committee meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram finalised the agenda for the Budget Session on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam deputy floor leader K. Atchannaidu, ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, chief whip Mudunuri Prasadraju and Gadikota Srikanth participated in the meeting.

Interestingly, the BAC meeting decided to hold the Assembly Session on Sunday, March 19, too to carry out the business expeditiously.

The AP Assembly Budget Session started on Tuesday with Governor S. Abdul Nazeer's address.

The business advisory committee decided to have the Budget Session for nine days till March 24. The discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, followed by reply from the Chief Minister to the discussion, will take place on March 15.

On March 16, the presentation of the annual financial statement (Budget) for 2023-24 and presentation of agriculture and allied sectors statement (Budget) for 2023-24 will be done. On March 17, the general discussion on the Budget for 2023-24 and reply by the finance minister will take place. On March 18, the first day of the Voting of Demands for Grants for 2023-24 is scheduled.

The Assembly meeting on Sunday, March 19, will see the second day of voting on demands for grants for 2023-24. On March 20, the third day of the voting on demands for grants for 2023-24, presentation of supplementary estimates of expenditure for 2022-2023 will be done.

March 21 and 22 are holidays for the Assembly. On March 23, the fourth and last day of the voting on demands for grants for 2023-24, the discussion and voting on supplementary estimates of expenditure for 2022-2023 will be held.

On March 24, the last day of the session, the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Supplementary the Estimates) Bill, 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Bill-2023 will be presented.

Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasad Raju gave the details of the BAC meeting. He said while there will be no holiday on Sunday for the Budget Session, holidays are declared for March 21 and 22 (Ugadi). The Budget will be introduced keeping “welfare and development in mind,” he said, adding that the Leader of the Opposition, Chandrababu Naidu, who was not attending Assembly, was also invited to attend this Assembly Session.