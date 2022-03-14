Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2022 Prime Minister on Su ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prime Minister on Sunday chaired high-level Cabinet Committee meeting on Security

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Mar 14, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2022, 3:35 am IST
The meeting reviewd India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario, amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario, amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to “review India’s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine”, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement, adding that Mr Modi “was briefed on latest developments and different aspects of India’s security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain”. According to media reports, discussions also took place at the CCS on efforts to attain self-reliance in the Indian defence sector as per the “Make in India” initiatives and the latest global technology in the defence sector.

The PMO meanwhile also said that Mr Modi was “briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India’s neighbouring countries, from Ukraine”, adding that the PM directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Indian student from Karnataka Naveen Shekharappa, who died recently in Kharkiv, the war-torn city in eastern Ukraine.

 

Those who attended the CCS meeting included defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and national security adviser Ajit Doval. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also attended the meeting. Discussions are also believed to have taken place on the energy security implications for India, particularly in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, galloping global oil prices and the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia.

Sources had said recently that the Indian authorities are making all efforts to transport back to India the body of Mr Shekharappa, who was killed in shelling at Kharkhiv a few days ago. The sources said the body was still at a morgue in Kharkhiv, which continues to see heavy shelling and raging battles between the warring sides.

 

India’s Operation Ganga, which has so far led to the evacuation of about 22,000 Indians from Ukraine via its western neighbouring countries in about 90 flights, has nearly ended with the recent safe return of about 700 students to India from Sumy in war-torn north-eastern Ukraine.

Referring to the war in Ukraine on Thursday evening, Mr Modi had said India believes in peace and resolution of issues through dialogue, adding that developing nations are suffering because the global prices of crude oil, palm oil and sunflower oil are increasing rapidly. Mr Modi had also noted that India has economic, security, educational and political ties with the nations directly engaged in the war and that its needs are linked with them. While Mr Modi did not then directly name Russia or Ukraine, the reference to them was obvious, particularly as it is well known that India has strong time-tested security and political ties with Russia, spanning decades, as well as growing economic ties with Moscow and robust educational ties with Ukraine as a large number of Indian medical students were studying there.

 

Meanwhile, commenting on the return of about 700 Indian students evacuated from Sumy in Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga earlier on Thursday, Mr Jaishankar had said: “Their evacuation was particularly challenging. Operation Ganga, undertaken at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has delivered due to both leadership and commitment. We are thankful to all those who facilitated its objectives. Our particular gratitude to the authorities in Ukraine and Russia as well as the Red Cross for the evacuation assistance. Ukraine’s neighbours --Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova -- gave us exceptional support. My sincerest thanks to them.”

 

...
Tags: operation ganga, indians in ukraine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The plea filed by advocate Rana Sandeep Bussa and others said that their writ petition seeks to invoke the most salient fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 - the protection of life and personal liberty. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Plea in SC for medical students from Ukraine to continue their education in India

The old Indian Embassy in Ukraine. (Twitter)

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has temporarily re-located to Poland

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs the Congress Working Committee meeting after party's debacle in recent Assembly elections of five states, at AICC, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Sunday

Among the early birds are the Medak district police, who have started the programme on a weekly basis. They are meeting students from primary schools and cautioning them against using drugs. — AFP

Govt teachers to ‘educate’ students about ill-effects of drugs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CJI Ramana lays foundation stone for arbitration centre building in Raidurg

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, SC judges Hima Kohli and L Nageshwara Rao, IT minister K T Rama Rao, Law minister Indrakaran Reddy perform puja during the foundation laying ceremony for construction of IAMC International Arbitration and Meditation Centre Trust at Raidurg in Hyderabd (R. Pavan/DC)

With 3,116 new infections, India's daily COVID cases lowest in 676 days

A person wears a designed helmet and holds a placard to raise awareness against COVID-19 virus spread, at Visakhapatnam beach road on Sunday. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

PM Modi: No reforms in security apparatus since Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 1st convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University at Lavad, in Gandhinagar, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Census: Citizens to be allowed to self-enumerate online

Apart from allowing the provision of online self-enumeration, home visit by the enumerators for collecting census data will continue as in the past. (Photo:ANI)

India records single day rise of over 4k Covid cases, active caseload declines

A resident (R) undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->