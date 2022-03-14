Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2022 Police to increase n ...
Police to increase night surveillance in summer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 14, 2022, 1:38 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2022, 7:36 am IST
They suspect that notorious inter-state gang members would target houses where families have gone on summer holidays
 The criminals' data will be verified using the CCTNS system. Inter district and inter-state border security will be increased further to prevent entry of potential offenders. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: With the onset of summer season, police officials have issued guidelines to superintendents of police (SPs) and commissioners on prevention of thefts at nights and other property offences. They suspect that notorious inter-state gang members would target houses where families have gone on summer holidays.

Following a zonal-wise review meeting, SPs have asked the patrolling vehicle staff to be vigilant and to resume cordon and search operations in select places in rural areas. 

 

"Keeping in mind the four per cent increase in crimes over that of the previous year, unit officers have been issued guidelines for rural places that are vulnerable to offences by inter-state gangs. There will be an increase in monitoring by night patrolling units, clues team and sniffer dogs service," officials said.
SPs from 15 districts have directed the locals to install CCTVs in their locality as part of community policing.

"The criminals' data will be verified using the CCTNS system. Inter district and inter-state border security will be increased further to prevent entry of potential offenders. Based on their previous criminal past, we will keep tracking the movements of old offenders," a senior officer said.

 

