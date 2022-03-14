Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2022 More Muslims than Pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

ANI
Published Mar 14, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2022, 1:23 pm IST
The BJP, reacting sharply, called the statements 'insane'
The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the buzz surrounding the film, Kashmir Files, the Kerala unit of Congress claimed in a tweet, now deleted, that more Muslims were killed in Jammu and Kashmir during 1990-2007 than Pandits, inviting the wrath of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which called the statements "insane".

'Kashmir Files' has brought the spotlight on the killings and forced exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley after the Pakistan sponsored terrorists ran amok there in the late 1980s and afterwards.

 

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits.

The Kerala Congress in another tweet, part of a series, claimed that over one lakh Muslims were killed in the erstwhile state in the wake of the communal riots (1948) after the partition of the country while no Pandits were killed in retaliation.

The tweets were posted with '#KashmiriPandit issue'.

 

The BJP, reacting sharply, said that "Congress doesn't understand history". "...this is the most insane statement that Congress can make. Congress doesn't understand history... and they've hugely distorted the version of history. Under the watch of Congress dispensations, over a lakh Pandits left the valley," said former Union Minister and senior BJP leader K J Alphons.

The Kerala Congress also sought to shift the onus for the exodus to the BJP, saying "the migration suited the agenda of the BJP for the Hindu-Muslim division while carrying out the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya". Another tweet claimed that the then Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan was an RSS man, and he in place of providing security to the Pandits asked them to leave the valley en masse.

 

"Pandits left the valley en masse under the direction of Governor Jagmohan who was an RSS man. The migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government," claimed the Kerala unit of Congress in another tweet, arguing further that the BJP supported VP Singh's government came to power in J&K in December 1989 and exodus began the very next month and BJP continued to support VP Singh till November 1990.

...
Tags: jammu & kashmir, kashmiri pandits, kerala pradesh congress committee, kashmir files
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Pradeep Rawat was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to China in December last year.

India's new ambassador to China Pradeep Rawat takes charge

Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-14 years age-group. (Representational Image/DC)

Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 yrs group to begin this week

The staff of the Tahsildar office after noticing the VRA's body on Monday morning informed the police, Kannepalli Sub Inspector of Police G Suresh said. (Representational image)

VRA found murdered in Telangana's Mancherial district

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks during a clarification meeting regarding the state government's K-Rail (SilverLine) project. (PTI)

Kerala Assembly to hold discussion on SilverLine project



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Plea in SC for medical students from Ukraine to continue their education in India

The plea filed by advocate Rana Sandeep Bussa and others said that their writ petition seeks to invoke the most salient fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 - the protection of life and personal liberty. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Census: Citizens to be allowed to self-enumerate online

Apart from allowing the provision of online self-enumeration, home visit by the enumerators for collecting census data will continue as in the past. (Photo:ANI)

India records single day rise of over 4k Covid cases, active caseload declines

A resident (R) undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

With 3,116 new infections, India's daily COVID cases lowest in 676 days

A person wears a designed helmet and holds a placard to raise awareness against COVID-19 virus spread, at Visakhapatnam beach road on Sunday. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

Neet-PG cut-off lowered

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has lowered the minimum qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2021 for all categories. (Representational Image/ DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->